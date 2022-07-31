OWOSSO — Owosso Public School middle- and high-school students will now have access to their math textbook online through their Chromebook, Xbox, PlayStation and cell phones.

The OPS Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the purchase of new math textbooks and software for all sixth through 12th grade math courses, payable out of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.