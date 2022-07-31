OWOSSO — Owosso Public School middle- and high-school students will now have access to their math textbook online through their Chromebook, Xbox, PlayStation and cell phones.
The OPS Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the purchase of new math textbooks and software for all sixth through 12th grade math courses, payable out of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds.
OPS will replace 12-year-old math textbooks at the middle school and 22-year-old textbooks for high school math classes with the program Reveal Math. According to information provided by the district, Reveal Math is a “coherent, vertically aligned K–12 rigorous core math solution that empowers educators to uncover the mathematician in every student through powerful explorations, rich mathematical discourse and timely individualized learning opportunities, using principles derived from latest research on how students learn best.”
As part of Reveal Math, the district’s math transformation isn’t limited to textbooks. The district will use ALEKS, an online math solution for students in fourth grade through 12th grade
OPS Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said the online program, by tailoring lessons to students, will benefit students at both ends of the math spectrum.
“The program allows students who excel to fly and go to another level, while also meeting struggling kids where they’re at and pushing their potential,” she said.
Board Vice President Shelly Ochodnicky said her husband, an engineer, and her two children, who attend Kettering University and previously graduated from Owosso High School, looked at and “loved” the math program, particularly the online component.
“They (her children) loved the online piece and wish they would’ve had that,” Ochodnicky said.
“The bells and whistles look fantastic since parents can go online and help children. I think it’s huge,” he said.
Julie Omer, business manager, was not in attendance at the meeting.
