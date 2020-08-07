Corunna school officials outline return-to-school plan

CORUNNA — Nearly three-quarters of Corunna school families are planning on their children returning to school for in-person instruction this fall, according to district surveys conducted this summer.
District families are currently in the process of selecting the learning format for their children prior to the first day of school Aug. 20. School officials outlined plans Tuesday in an online meeting.
Out of the K-5 families that responded to an online survey, about 72 percent have chosen to enroll in traditional face-to-face learning while nearly 22 percent prefer the at-home, online format, school officials said.
Nearly 62 percent of sixth- and seventh-grade families also have chosen to enroll in traditional face-to-face learning, as have approximately 70 percent of families with students in grades 8-12.
Corunna Public Schools plans to offer a variety of learning formats this fall, including traditional face-to-face instruction and entirely online formats both in-school and at home, in an effort to ensure all students, staff and families are comfortable amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The district’s proposed “Return to Learn” plan was outlined by Superintendent John Fattal Tuesday via conferencing app Zoom. The public forum drew more than 150 attendees as Fattal answered questions regarding the district’s offerings, as well as the numerous coronavirus-related safety measures.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to keep everybody safe,” Fattal said. “We wanted to be able to provide as many options as possible based on parent comfort level and staff comfort level. It’s a major logistical undertaking for us right now to try and sort through all that data and make it work but we’re going to make it happen.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, several parents asked if they would be able to switch the learning format for their child at any point during the school year if things weren’t working out.
“The quick answer is yes,” Fattal said. “The long answer is we may not be able to make that change the next day. There’s a ton of logistics that we’re working through from a school district standpoint to try to make sure that we keep our students and our staff safe,” including factoring in the number of students per classroom and teacher availability, among other variables.
Moving forward, Fattal said Corunna is prepared to offer instruction — and maintain the safety of students and staff — regardless of what phase the district is in.
“We’re confident that we can do the plans and every day we are working to make that happen,” Fattal said. “We’ve got amazing administrators, amazing teachers that are willing to go above and beyond. We are continuing to work with our teaching staff and the union representation and our administrators to answer questions and make sure that everything we do is safe for all involved.”
Instructional formats proposed by the district this fall include both 100 percent in-person and online instruction, a hybrid format for K-5 students and in-school online learning for students in grades 6-12.
The plan has yet to be ratified by the Corunna Public Schools Board of Education, though Fattal indicated the board has been involved in the planning process throughout and all indications point to the board approving the plan prior to the beginning of the school year Aug. 20.
The instructional plans Corunna ultimately rolls out will be dependent upon which phase Shiawassee County is in under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s MI Safe Start Plan. The MI Safe Start Plan encompasses six phases, ranging from uncontrolled growth of the virus — Phase 1 — to post-pandemic — Phase 6. Shiawassee County is currently in Phase 4.
Within Phase 4, Corunna is able to proceed with its variety of options, according to Fattal, albeit with precautions in place for those learning face-to-face, including a mask requirement for all staff and students in grades 6-12, except while eating. Kindergarten through fifth-grade students would be required to wear masks during transitions, but not while inside the classroom, he added.
The mask requirements stem from Whitmer’s Return to School Roadmap, announced June 30, that sets specific requirements and guidelines schools must adhere to in order to reopen. All students would be required to wear masks unless deemed medically exempt, which would require a doctor’s note, Fattal said.
Additionally, students in kindergarten through seventh grade participating in face-to-face learning would remain in their designated classrooms throughout the majority of the school day, with teachers rotating from room to room for each subject.
Students in grades 8-12 would rotate classes each period like a traditional school year, though instead of congregating in the halls, students would be directed outside for a roughly 10-minute period between classes so that classrooms could be thoroughly sanitized, according to Fattal.
A hybrid learning option for K-5 students is also proposed by Corunna under Phase 4, though the district would need at least 20 students at each grade level to choose that option in order to offer it, Fattal said.
With the half-day hybrid plan, K-5 students would be divided into two groups, with each group of kids attending school for a roughly a two-hour period five days a week in addition to completing online activities at home.
A fully online option would also be available to all students and parents under Phase 4, including a 100 percent in-school online option for students in grades 6-12.
With in-school online learning, a student would be assigned to same classroom with the same group of students each day. All assignments would be curated by Corunna teachers who would then rotate to the students throughout the day based on subject matter.
“Some families would like an online option but they don’t have internet access, they don’t have an adult caregiver at home who can help their students, or if they have work requirements and they just don’t feel comfortable leaving their child home alone but want to limit their movement in a school setting. Any one of those three situations we wanted to accommodate for parents,” Fattal said.
Students in grades 8-12 would also have the option to enroll in a third-party online curriculum entitled Innovation Academy. The curriculum is offered by Edgenuity and allows students to work at their own pace, with Corunna teachers providing tutoring and/or support as needed, though Corunna staff would not actually be teaching the curriculum, Fattal said.
Under Phases 1-3, all Corunna students would be required participate in distance learning online.
Under Phases 5-6, Corunna would be allowed to proceed with traditional face-to-face instruction, though several health practices, including increased sanitation and some degree of social distancing, would still be in place.
In the event a Corunna student and/or a staff member contracts COVID-19, the health department would conduct contact tracing, identifying individuals who have been within 6 feet of the infected person for 15 minutes or longer within the 48-hour period prior to the positive test result.
“They have told us that they absolutely could quarantine an entire classroom, they could quarantine an entire school and we’re OK with that,” Fattal said. “That’s why with each plan we’re trying to be as seamless as possible with online and in-person instruction.”
