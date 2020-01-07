OWOSSO — Pathways Adult Education is offering a path to complete a GED or high school diploma.
Learn more at a free workshop from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 14 about the Pathways program and how to study for the GED in Room 1421 on the second floor of the Curwood Building on the main campus of Baker College.
For more information, contact Pathways Adult Education at (989) 729-3620.
