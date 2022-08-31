CORUNNA — Corunna Public Schools will try to restart an old tradition Sept. 7, when the district hosts the first community breakfast of the 2022-23 school year.
The breakfast is $5 per person for all ages and will be held at Corunna Middle School from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m.
Those interested are encouraged to make reservations by no later than the day before, although district officials said they’ll be happy to take walk-ins that morning.
The atmosphere is very informal, CPS Superintendent John Fattal said.
Before COVID-19 hit, Fattal said the district would hold a periodic senior citizens luncheon at the high school, started by former Superintendent Dave Moore in 2014, to keep residents informed about happenings in the district.
In May, administrators decided to try a breakfast. Fattal said the feedback was positive enough that they decided to keep it going.
If there are questions from community members, Fattal said, “it gives me a chance to share information.”
Those interested in attending the breakfast should call (989) 743-6338.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.