ELSIE – As a teenager, it’s exciting to get to drive to school.
Stands to reason, then, that piloting something larger than the family sedan — plus with a few more horses under the hood — would really be a treat.
Thirteen tractors chugged and roared their way into the Ovid-Elsie High School student parking lot Friday morning for “Drive Your Tractor to School Day,” a tradition that goes back nearly 20 years at O-E.
Many of the student drivers are members of the school’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter and most reached the school grounds shortly after 7 a.m. following a five- to 15-minute drive. Once there, they warmed up with hot chocolate and admired each other’s machines.
Junior Joel Goodrich drove up on a Ford 8000 and said the experience is something he’s been looking forward to.
“I think everyone does,” he added. “I love seeing everyone else’s tractors, and I love bringing one of the workhorses from the farm. It’s a great time.”
Junior Matthew Vanderhoof was at the wheel of a Massey-Ferguson bucket loader, whose main purpose is to move dirt or soil from one place to another but can also pick up heavy things.
Cold as the trip was — with temperatures in the upper 30s as school was starting — Vanderhoof said he still had fun on the five-mile trip from home.
Junior Lindsey Washburn took part for the first time, making the 15-minute trip at the wheel of a John Deere bucket loader.
“It’s really cool how much country kids and the agricultural community come together,” she said. “We have fun together.”
Senior Dustin Anderson and his vintage 70s White tractor would have participated all four years, had it not been for COVID-19. What’s cool, he said, is seeing “everyone (driving) something different.”
Even principal Jason Tokar had to come see what was happening.
“It’s a great tradition. The students get really excited to show off their tractor or their family’s tractor,” Tokar said. “It’s a great (part) of Homecoming week, and the kids really enjoy it.”
FFA adviser and agricultural science teacher Tracy Hoffman started the tradition shortly after she came to O-E 20 years ago.
Some of the tractors will take part in this afternoon’s homecoming parade.
“It’s a great way for the students to participate in homecoming,” she said, “and a great way to showcase our agricultural heritage.”
