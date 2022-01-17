NEW LOTHROP — Math is Lindsey Marie Wendling’s favorite subject and accounting or engineering could be in the cards for New Lothrop High School’s class of 2022 co-valedictorian.
Wendling, who has a cumulative GPA of 4.0667, is sharing valedictorian status with three other seniors as she decides where to go to college next fall. That decision hinges on a career choice she’s aiming to make by March.
If accounting wins out, she’ll study at Central Michigan University. But if the lure of engineering rules, she’s heading for Michigan State University. She’s been accepted to both schools.
What she knows for sure is her life’s work will involve math.
“I feel like I’m good at working with numbers,” Wendling, 17, said. “I like pushing myself to meet new goals.”
Helping her choose are two recent job-shadowing gigs in an accounting office and a civil engineering firm.
“A civil engineer gets to do something different every day, and works inside and outside the office” she said, adding she enjoyed the interactions with co-workers at the accounting firm. Before she makes a final decision on college, she plans to tour both campuses.
Wendling is also focusing on her final semester at NLHS, taking a class in forensic science, yearbook, Advanced Placement literature and calculus, physics and gym.
Wendling has run cross country all four years of high school, and track and field since she was a sophomore. She’s a member of the school’s National Honor Society, and is participating for a second year in Outreach Group, a band of volunteers who do things like rake leaves in shut-ins’ yards.
At commencement exercises last spring, she served as an honor guard, owing to her status as top student in her class.
Wendling has attended New Lothrop Area Public Schools since pre-kindergarten.
“I appreciate how kind everyone is and how close I am to all of my classmates,” she said.
She named NLHS art/yearbook teacher Elizabeth Wickerham as her all-time favorite instructor.
“Mrs. Wickerham is fun to work with,” Wendling said. “She interacts with students a lot.”
Wickerham said of Wendling: “I have been fortunate to have Lindsey in class for the last six years. I can say that she is not only a fantastic student, she’s also a remarkable human being. She’s creative, hardworking, thoughtful, and the list goes on.
“Lindsey is the type of person who will do amazing things no matter what she chooses to do,” Wickerham added. “I can’t wait to see what she does next.”
In Wendling’s limited spare time, she likes to hang out with friends and “run and work out, and I go shopping a lot,” she said. “Running makes me feel good, that I did something active.”
Her favorite movie is the 2017 live-action adaption of “Beauty and the Beast” and she loves country music, especially singer-songwriter Luke Combs.
She lives with her parents, Brian and Robin Wendling, her brother Max and sister Madison, a freshman at NLHS.
College promises to take Wendling out of New Lothrop, but she intends to return.
“I’m excited to move out to a bigger city for a little bit and meet new people, but after those four years I do plan to come back,” she said. “I like the area and I want to be close to my family.”
