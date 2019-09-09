BYRON — The BYRON FFA alumni and friends plan a pork and turkey barbecue fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27 before the homecoming game in the high school cafeteria.
The cost is $9 for adults ($8 in advance), $8 for students and seniors and free for children 4 and younger.
Takeout dinners will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.