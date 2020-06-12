New Lothrop principal to leave district

NEW LOTHROP — School officials are looking for a new elementary school principal following the resignation of Michelle Barrett, who had held the title for the past six years.
Barrett announced in a letter to district families Wednesday that she has accepted a job as the executive director of curriculum and instruction at Flushing Community Schools, a position she described as her “dream job.”
“While curriculum and instruction is a passion of mine and I am excited for this new opportunity, being the New Lothrop Elementary Principal is something that I will greatly miss,” Barrett wrote. “It has been an absolute honor to work alongside the staff at New Lothrop Area Public Schools educating students.”
Barrett was hired as principal of New Lothrop Elementary in August 2014 after previously teaching kindergarten, first and second grades, as well as serving as an assistant middle school principal in the Denver, Colorado, metro area.
