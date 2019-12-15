DURAND — It took three years, but Durand Union Station’s dream of presenting an online virtual reality tour of the depot will soon become a reality.
Having unveiled in October an audio tour of Durand Union Station, available on the depot’s website, DUSI is folding that into a visual recording of the depot, including its train lobby, ballroom, exterior and museum.
The audio-visual virtual reality tour will launch at the beginning of the year, enabling people to explore every aspect of Durand Union Station and learn about its history from anywhere in the world.
And the service is free.
“The possibilities are endless,” DUSI Executive Director Mary Warner-Stone said. “I could be in a classroom in Durand and give the students tours and history without leaving the school building.”
Warner-Stone began thinking about an audio tour a few years ago as a way to tell people about the history of an old train depot using the latest in technology.
“Museums tend to be old-school. This is a 115-year-old building,” she said. “We do have enhanced displays in the museum, but we wanted a technological device that would make the younger generation excited about what’s available.”
Initially, money was a challenge. Companies sell museums audio tours for thousands of dollars, and Warner-Stone believed the depot could deliver the same level of quality at a lower cost.
A trial run was done on the musem’s display case featuring presidential whistlestop visits to the depot. A visitor could push one of three buttons on the case to hear about different aspects of the presidential visit, including by President Gerald Ford.
The feature was popular and then Michael Boudreau, Durand Union Station’s curator/archivist, took the next step. He figured out a way to build the audio tour himself on the depot’s website, durandunionstation.org. For those who are hard of hearing, written text is available.
The cost to DUSI was a mere couple of hundred dollars.
Boudreau posted bar codes throughout the depot that visitors can scan with a smart phone and go directly to the website to start an audio tour. Docents give real live tours on the weekends, but generally not on weekdays. The audio tours bridge the gap, Warner-Stone said.
Professional videographer Zach Longsway captured 360-degree images of Durand Union Station, editing the recording to make it flow, she said. Now Longsway is combining the visual images with the audio recordings, which were made using the voices of Boudreau and Durand insurance agent Bart Harris.
A significant donation by the North Newburg Masons is covering part of the cost of Longsway’s work, Warner-Stone said.
Eventually, the tours will not only focus on the building’s history, but on the people who made its history. Warne-Stone said at the top of the list is Jean Stone, a former DUSI president and board member, and one of the people who worked to save the depot from demolition in the 1970s.
“This building is to be shared,” Warner-Stone said. “It’s for the community to enjoy.”
Sometimes, it’s better to show up in person than take a virtual reality tour. For instance, Durand Union Station hosted an open house from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday featuring a visit and photos with Santa Claus, Elsa and Anna.
The Durand Madrigals will sing, and attendees can munch on snacks and drink punch or cider. Except for the photos, everything’s free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.