LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg Community Schools Board of Education will conduct a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday using the Zoom app.
Tentative agenda items include a proposed amendment to the district’s 2020-21 budget, discussion of the 2021-22 budget and the mid-year pupil count.
Board meetings are open to the public. For information on how to access the meeting, visit laingsburg.k12.mi.us.
