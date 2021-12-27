OWOSSO — Senior Chris Ott plays numerous sports at Owosso High School, but he’s got another talent fewer people know about: singing.
Some friends actually pulled him out of class one day and “forced” him to audition for the school’s Madrigal choir. He got in.
“I love Madrigals. It’s so much fun,” Ott, 18, said. “They’re the nicest bunch of people I’ve ever been around in my life.”
His vocal talent — and the acting skills he honed as a member of the school’s drama club — won him a starring role as Troy Bolton in the OHS production of “High School Musical” a couple of months ago.
But he loves sports, too. The senior has played football at OHS for four years — two years as captain of the varsity football team, and two as captain of the JV team. He has belonged to the wrestling team for four years.
“Chris is an all-around asset to our school community,” OHS Principal Bruce Holladay said.
Ott’s roster of classes this winter/spring includes keyboarding home improvements, English, strength and conditioning training and “Trojan Mentor,” in which he helps tutor struggling younger students.
He has attended Owosso schools his entire academic career.
“Our school staff is amazing,” Ott said. “They’re the nicest people ever. They always care what you have to say or when you need someone to talk to.”
He identified his all-time favorite teacher as Zeb Perrin at Owosso Middle School.
He said Perrin did more than teach him history; he changed the course of his life by encouraging Ott to try sports. Wrestling gave him more self-confidence and opened many doors, he said.
Perrin said he thinks a lot of his former student.
“Chris is an exceptional young man with a bright and promising future ahead of him,” Perrin said. “He has all the tools to excel in whatever capacity he chooses and I can’t wait to see what his future has in store.
“Whether it is in the classroom, on the field or giving back to the community, Chris is always giving his all with a huge smile on his face,” the teacher continued. “My favorite quality Chris possesses is that he is a bridge-builder, with the ability to pull people together and make people feel valued. I can’t wait to watch his journeys.”
Ott has earned a cumulative 3.7 GPA, and plans to use it to attend a trade school, though he’s not sure which one.
“I know I want to be an electrician,” he said, adding that his father is a sheet metal worker who told him “electricians are where it’s at.” He hopes to open his own company one day, he said.
He lives with his parents, Chris and Anita Ott, and his younger brother, Owen Ott. He named his father as his role model.
“He’s such a hard worker,” Chris Ott said of his father. “He gets home from work, and then he helps me work on things.”
One pastime both Otts enjoy is restoring cars: Ott Jr.’s 1987 square-body Chevrolet R10 pick-up truck and the elder Ott’s 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle.
But Ott Jr. spends most of his free time hanging out with his friends, he said.
His favorite kind of music is rock, with top artists including the Bee Gees, Elton John and Poison. His favorite movie is the “Transformers” series. On TV, he likes watching “Stranger Things.”
Ott’s motto came from a coach: “It you want to be better than anybody, you have to outwork everybody.”
