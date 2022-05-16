BYRON — Sixth graders at Byron Elementary have written every day for the past 155 school days as of Wednesday.
Their teacher, Michelle Riddell, introduced the idea of writing consistently on the first day of school, Aug. 19, 2021. She also participates in the writing streak.
“I thought, ‘Well, if it takes 21 days to form a habit, we could have a writing habit,’” Riddell said. Her goal was that by the time the students complete sixth grade, they would be the “best writers in Shiawassee County” and that they will start middle school with the skills to express themselves in writing.
Riddell said after students had to learn online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she thought it was really important to go back to using pen and paper.
Each day of the week is named according to the designated writing prompt. Riddell outlined the prompts:
n #MindsetMonday is when the students write about the character trait of the week, or they do a reflection. This prompt sometimes correlates to the books they read in class. They are currently reading “The Hidden Girl: A True Story of the Holocaust” by Lola Rein Kaufman and Lois Metzger.
n #TopTenTuesday is when students write a top 10 list about one of the three choices they’re given. For example: “top 10 ways to tell Batman is your next-door neighbor”; “top 10 pieces of advice you’d want to give your younger self”; or “top ten ways to spend a rainy Saturday afternoon.” They share the lists in class.
n “Wednesday is their serious day, where students answer text-dependent questions and write a formal, structured response to a detailed prompt,” Riddell said. “This assignment is self-paced, graded and they do not share — they just turn it in.”
n #ThreeThingsThursday, is when students have a three-item prompt where they have to incorporate all three things into their writing. For example: “‘write a story about a frisbee, a stale sandwich and a paperclip.’”
n #FreeRantFriday is when the students “build their writing stamina and write uninterrupted for an ever-increasing length of time. This is their chance to vent, complain, profess love, yell, rehash the drama of the week and basically get all the negative stuff out of their minds and onto the page. We say, ‘Put it on the page. Leave it on the page. The page can hold it.’ The prompt is private and ungraded.
The class did a demonstration of their #ThreeThingsThursday prompt on Wednesday. They had to incorporate a toilet, an umbrella and a computer. William (Liam) MacKay shared his work:
“I was on my computer typing a paper for a school project, and when I finished I had chores: to clean the toilet and do the dishes. Then I went to my game, but it was raining so I used an umbrella.”
There are 34 students total and they have increased their writing time from two minutes to 12 minutes.
Student Adalen Brown said she likes #ThreeThingsThursdays the best because the prompts are fun, easy to do and the responses can be “funny and fun” rather than serious. She said she enjoys showing her writing to her parents.
“I prefer #FreeRantFridays because I can just leave it on the page and then at the end of the year, I can just re-read it,” said student Ella Bohm.
Charles Hoskins, another student, said he likes making lists on #TopTenTuesdays because it “goes by fast.”
Some of the students expressed wanting to continue writing every day in the summer because they do not want to break their streak.
“On Halloween I gave them the choice if they wanted to skip a day, and they said, ‘Nope’ they didn’t want to break their streak,” Riddell said.
The students have guidelines they have to follow when responding to prompts.
Riddell said they have what’s called a “No Excuses” list, which are basic writing rules that they “should be able to follow at this point in their education.”
She also mentioned that while they don’t need to write something “earth shattering,” they do have to show effort.
“Their story will be ‘oh I wrote a story about a laptop and an umbrella,’ and they think that satisfies the prompt but it doesn’t,” Riddell said. “We call that ‘low-hanging fruit’ when they do that.”
