OWOSSO — Owosso Public Schools Board of Education approved three new hires at Monday’s board meeting, including two new principals: Taylor Sergent at Bryant Elementary School and Carrie Rugenstein at Lincoln Alternative High School.
Alexandria Brown was also hired a special education teacher at Central and Bryant elementary schools. All three were recommended to the board by Superintendent Dr. Andrea Tuttle and unanimously approved by the board.
Sergent is an alumnus of Owosso Public Schools and has worked for the district in many capacities, including food service and custodial duties, before he took a teaching position in Texas. He returned to the district for the 2021-22 school year and taught social studies at Lincoln. He is currently enrolled at Michigan State University to earn his master’s degree in K-12 education administration, which he is scheduled to complete May 6, per district information.
Sergent will take the reins at Bryant starting July 1, replacing current prinicipal Michelle Collison, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
Tuttle said Sergent was an “overwhelming selection” by a committee of teachers and administrators.
“(Sergent) will do a great job for us. He’s a treasure through and through,” Tuttle said.
Rugenstein has been the acting dean of students at Lincoln since February, following the resignation of former Principal Dallas Lintner. She has a master’s degree in education administration and her Administrator Certificate. Prior to becoming Dean of Students, she has been employed with the district since 2004 as a secondary math teacher at both Owosso High School and Lincoln High School. She has also taught psychology at Lincoln High School, where she has been since 2011.
Lintner is currently listed as the athletic director and assistant principal at Fenton High School. He became Lincoln’s principal in the fall of 2021 after spending 11 years as Owosso’s athletic director.
Rugenstein said she strives to be a difference-maker at Lincoln.
“This program is unique, and it changed me as a teacher and person. I am honored to be appointed as the principal of Lincoln,” Rugenstein said. “I embrace this opportunity to improve and grow this program and serve as a champion for at-risk students. As the only alternative program of its kind in Shiawassee County, I know there are so many students that we can make a positive impact on.”
Brown started in her position earlier this week.
“It’s difficult to hire teachers period, but especially in special education,” Tuttle said.
