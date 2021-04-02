OWOSSO — A new scholarship fund has been established at the Shiawassee Community Foundation by Byron Community Schools in memory of Carl E. Voorhies and Kathryn D. (Kate) Voorhies to create a scholarship for students who are current seniors or have graduated from Byron High School in the past two years.
Preference is given to a student who resides in Gaines, who is pursuing post-secondary education including college, university, or trade school, with a priority given to students studying in an animal science field.
For more information or to contribute to this fund, visit shiacf.org or call (989) 725-1093.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.