CORUNNA — The Shiawassee Regional Education Service District recently brought together top ninth- and 10th-grade students from throughout the county for a day of college exploration.
Shiawassee Scholars are chosen in eighth grade by achieving the highest scores in the county on the Scholastic Aptitude Test. Every year in June, new Scholars, as ninth-graders, go on a three-day trip to the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor.
In 2020, like everything else in 2020, that all changed. Neither the Shiawassee Scholars class of 2024 nor 2025 was able to take the trip due to the pandemic and the University of Michigan’s campus COVID-19 safety rules.
Renee Dotson, the Scholar’s program coordinator, put on a virtual event at the Comstock Inn, enlisting the help of two University of Michigan’s Literature Sciences and the Arts professors, as well as that of the admissions team and the Cook Family Foundation.
Activities included a college-level writing workshop taught by Simone Sesslo of the Sweetland Center for Writing, a math lesson that illustrated the Fibonacci theory from professor Mark Conger, and an archeology lesson from Mallory Genauer, of the University’s Kelsey Museum.
Another program was “Best Advice” from students from Shiawassee high school graduates now attending the university, including Riley Russel, of Chesaning; Hunter Glew, Evan Roka and Ramneet Chauhan, of Corunna; Nickolas Mazzara, of Durand; Cameron Allen, of Laingsburg; Kerra Hinrichs and Rebekah Riley, of New Lothrop; and a wrap-up by Spencer Wood, of Morrice, now the president of MaizeRage, a student cheering section for Michigan men’s basketball.
Tips on how to make the most of their high school years were provided by the university’s admissions counselor for the Shiawassee County area, Katie Benjamin.
