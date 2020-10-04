SHIAWASSEE AREA — On a recent test, Ovid-Elsie High School Spanish teacher Ruben Nodarse instructed his students to listen to a digital recording of someone speaking the language while writing down what they heard in English.
Needless to say, not everyone was on the same page.
“About 20 percent of the students submitted some question answers in Spanish language,” Nodarse said, laughing. “On the test, I had to put the directions in 24-point font, bold red.”
The mix-up is just one of many communication challenges Nodarse has encountered during this coronavirus-altered school year — a year unlike any other in his nearly two decades at Ovid-Elsie — as he’s tasked with teaching both face-to-face and online instruction.
Nodarse and Ovid-Elsie Area Schools are not alone, however, as all 10 school districts in The Argus-Press coverage area — as well as many other districts throughout the state — have adapted to offer some form of in-person and online learning to accommodate students and families’ varying levels of comfort amid the pandemic.
“An analogy that I’ve used with our staff is that I feel like I’m a first-year superintendent, our administrators feel like they’re first-year administrators and our teachers feel like they’re first-year teachers,” Corunna Public Schools Superintendent John Fattal said. “Everything that we have been trained to do is different this year, but (our staff) has been absolutely fantastic. They’ve got our kids’ health and well being at the forefront of everything that they do.”
Limiting the Spread
When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer abruptly suspended face-to-face instruction for all K-12 school districts in mid-March amid a surge of cornavirus cases, area school districts found themselves in uncharted waters. Teachers and administrators quickly scrambled to put together online offerings for students in order to finish out the academic year, with the understanding that students would not be penalized for their inability to complete the work, as stated in Gov. Whitmer’s executive order.
Faced with a large number of families in favor of face-to-face instruction this fall — 60 to 70 percent of families have expressed support for the option in various school district surveys — area school districts partnered with the Shiawassee County Health Department, Mid-Michigan District Health Department and Saginaw County Health Department to develop safety protocols. Requirements include a mask mandate for all students and staff, in compliance with Gov. Whitmer’s Return to School Roadmap.
Since the reimplementation of in-person learning in late August, staff or students in Corunna, Perry, Durand, Owosso, Morrice, Laingsburg and Ovid-Elsie have been reported with the respiratory virus.
“We’ve had some sporadic cases in the schools, as was expected, but fortunately we haven’t had any outbreaks (to this point),” Shiawassee County Health Director Larry Johnson said.
According to Johnson, an outbreak occurs when there are “two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff with onsets within a 14-day period, who are epidemiologically linked, do not share a household, and were not identified as close contacts of each other in another setting during standard case investigation or contact tracing.”
To date, only one area school — Ovid-Elsie’s Leonard Elementary — has suspended in-person instruction due to a positive case. The move to close the school for a three-day period Sept. 20 came after 14 students — an entire elementary classroom — were identified as being within close contact of an infected individual.
“It was my decision to close the building, not a recommendation from the health department,” Ovid-Elsie Area Schools Superintendent Ryan Cunningham said at the time. “I’d rather err on the side of caution.”
Johnson said the low infection rate across area school districts so far can be attributed to a variety of factors, among them adherence to health department protocols.
“Students and families have shown great compliance with mask wearing and social distancing, to the extent possible, given the constraints of classroom size and other factors,” Johnson said, adding that of the cases involving staff or students that have been investigated by the health department, the overwhelming majority were contracted outside of school.
“The protocols in the schools are working,” Johnson said. “But we’re not out of the woods yet…We’ll be ready if an outbreak occurs.”
Uncharted territory
This summer, while Nodarse awaited further guidance from the state and Ovid-Elsie Area Schools as to what the 2020-21 academic year would look like, he also dealt with a health scare of his own.
Experiencing swelling in his neck, Nodarse underwent a variety of tests to uncover the cause, with the understanding that cancer could be a possibility. It turned out to be Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune disorder that attacks the thyroid.
“It took forever to get a diagnosis and it was just before school started, thank goodness, that I found out it wasn’t cancer,” Nodarse said. “When I got the news, I was happy as a lark…I’m very happy to be back in school because it’s what I like to do.”
The educational landscape Nodarse returned to was noticeably different, with students spaced (at least) one desk apart, masks over every smile and a plethora of students learning entirely from home.
Nonetheless, he said he’s been impressed with students’ resiliency through the first four weeks of school.
“The kids have been just tremendous, which is why I work here to begin with,” Nodarse said. “They have all been really good about their masks. Occasionally you have to remind them about social distancing because they’re kids, you know, they want to be next to each other and friendly and that’s normal. If they didn’t there’d be something wrong.”
“It is definitely nice to see the students back,” Kim Kiesling, who teaches at Corunna’s Elsa Meyer Elementary, said. “They are excited to see others, and to be learning…They really understand that these times are different and are adjusting well to the changes.”
As for the biggest thing Kiesling has learned so far this year: “To be flexible,” she said.
Addressing the digital divide
In the weeks leading up to the 2020-21 school year, Owosso resident Ann Hall had to decide whether to enroll her two children in face-to-face or online instruction at Owosso Public Schools
Hall ultimately opted for the online format, though had she known of the burden that would be placed upon teachers in teaching both formats, she would have chosen the in-person option, she said.
“I was under the impression that you would have a teacher for each grade level. Maybe one teacher in the whole district could do all of fourth grade (for the online students) so that the rest of the teachers would have the time and energy to devote to the children in front of them,” Hall said during the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday. “This cannot continue. There has got to be a better way.”
Owosso Public Schools welcomed back students and families with an in-person, hybrid option and a fully online learning option Sept. 8. Both learning formats are led by Owosso teachers, an undertaking that has prompted several Owosso parents, Hall among them, to call for change.
Superintendent Andrea Tuttle acknowledged the concerns of parents Monday, informing Hall that the district is working toward having “online only” teachers at the elementary level, though it will ultimately hinge upon whether or not the district can find teachers for those positions amid the current teacher shortage.
The implementation of virtual learning days, in which all students learn from home, is also not currently a viable option at OPS, according to Tuttle, because the district does not have enough electronic devices for students at the elementary level.
“We are willing to purchase all the (electronic) devices possible, they’re not out there anymore,” Tuttle said Monday. “We (only) have one-to-one devices for grades 6-12.”
Ovid-Elsie Area Schools opted to implement virtual learning Wednesdays as part of its in-person curriculum at the start of the 2020-21 school year, a move Cunningham said was sparked by various conversations with district officials throughout the summer months.
“We felt that it was important for teachers to have a day without students in front of them, in essence, a chance to catch up,” Cunningham said. “This also allows us a couple of other opportunities that we felt were extremely important: It allows for a deeper cleaning of all buildings and it allows for virtual kids to come into the building for testing or tutoring from teachers or paraprofessionals.”
Other area districts, including New Lothrop Area Public Schools, Durand Area Schools, Chesaning Union Schools and Corunna Public Schools, have followed suit, designating specific days in which all students participate in online learning.
Fattal said the implementation of virtual learning days will not only allow Corunna teachers to engage in dialogue with online learners, but also they will serve as a time when parents can schedule appointments to meet with teachers virtually or in-person.
“We can’t do parent-teacher conferences like we typically have in the past, so we wanted to make sure we had enough time set aside so parents and teachers could meet virtually or face to face on those days,” Fattal said.
Acknowledging the increased responsibility placed upon teachers with in-person and virtual learning, Morrice Area Schools’ Board of Education authorized the district in September to hire two online learning facilitators, individuals who will serve as a go-between for parents and teachers, answering technical and academic questions in an efficient manner.
“Is it an answer? It’s part of an answer. Is it a solution? It’s part of a solution,” Superintendent Mike Dewey said of adding the facilitators. “It’s not going to be the be-all, end-all, but I believe it’s moving in the right direction to try to respond as timely as we possibly can to moms and dads and to our online learners.”
For Nodarse, juggling in-person and online students has come with its fair share of challenges so far, as emails from online students are often difficult to keep up with while teaching face-to-face instruction. Additionally, in-person students only attend Spanish class two days per week as part of O-E’s current block schedule, which makes it tougher to learn the language, he said.
“That’s what’s made it challenging for language and math is that we don’t see them every single day,” Nodarse said. “I don’t care if you give me four hours in a block, it doesn’t replace an hour every day…It’s that hearing (the language) every day that makes a difference.”
To make up for the lack of interaction, Nodarse has uploaded a number of online learning tools that allow both in-person and online students to practice the language. The key to learning the language, he said, is engagement and attendance.
“I’ve had a blended classroom for about four years and I’ve been using our learning platform before our school even adopted it,” Nodarse said, “so I already have all of my lessons for the whole year digitized, it’s just a matter of fine tuning it.”
Overall, despite the difficulties this school year has presented so far, Nodarse said he’s incredibly proud of his students for making the best of an unprecedented situation.
“Nobody’s complained,” Nodarse said. “I know if it was me back in 1983, I would’ve been complaining about a lot of things.
“They’re all happy to be back here,” he continued. “They’re smiling, they’re together, even though we have to move apart a little bit..It’s something normal. It just feels good (to be back).”
