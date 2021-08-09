By SALLY YORK
Argus-Press Staff Writer
BYRON — Two educators with decades of combined experience in Shiawassee County have been tapped to serve as building principals in Byron Area Schools.
Olivia Lake-LoFiego, a longtime teacher and coach in Byron, is the new interim principal of Byron Middle School and High School.
Hattie Rainer, former leader of Bertha Neal Elementary in Durand Area Schools and early childhood administrator for the Regional Education Service District, is the new principal of Byron Elementary School.
“A guiding force for families in the Byron community, Principal Lake-LoFiego possesses the extensive knowledge and background that will continue to benefit the students and staff as she steps away from the classroom and into building leadership,” said Byron Superintendent Bob Cassiday. Cassiday is new to the district himself, getting hired six months ago.
Regarding Rainer, “As a former elementary principal myself, I’m looking forward to working and learning from Principal Rainer this year,” he said. “She is a wonderful addition to the Byron leadership team.”
Lake-LoFiego and Rainer are replacing former BMS/HS Principal Mark Dobson and former Byron Elementary School Principal Jacob Haynes, who are leaving for other positions.
Since Dobson gave notice of his departure only recently, Lake-LoFiego had to make a quick decision about serving as interim principal next year. Her start date is Aug. 15 and she said she hopes the position will become permanent.
“I love the opportunity to become an administrator in Byron,” Lake-LoFiego said. “I love teaching and coaching here over the years — it’s been an amazing experience. I’m happy to do this, too.”
She will also serve as the athletic director and dean of students. In addition, she will keep coaching cross-country, aided by volunteer coaches Maria Huggins and Richard Whaley.
“You have to be multi-faceted in small school districts,” she said.
Lake-LoFiego grew up in Bancroft and graduated from Durand High School in 1993. A graduate of Saginaw Valley State University, where she ran track along with earning undergraduate and master’s degrees, Lake-LoFiego began her educational career at Pathways Alternative High School (now Lincoln High School) in Owosso Public Schools.
Since 2000, Lake-LoFiego has been a fixture at Byron schools, teaching French, physics, anatomy and physiology, psychology and sixth-grade science, along with coaching.
“With her engaging personality and forthright nature, (Lake-LoFiego) is well known and appreciated by generations of Byron students and their families,” Cassiday said. “Her insightful knowledge of the Byron community, deeply rooted collegial relationships among the staff, and a laser-like focus for fostering the overall growth of students, are all great reasons why she is an exceptional choice to guide Byron middle and high school students and staff to success.”
Rainer previously served in Durand as a principal of Bertha Neal Elementary and the district’s preschool program. Leaving to take care of her young children, Rainer started a small sewing business out of her home.
When she found out about an open principal position in Byron, she had to apply.
“Education is part of who I am, and it was time to get back,” Rainer said. “I fell in love with Byron. It’s a small-town community, and everybody has been so warm and welcoming.”
Starting her new job last week, Rainer said she is getting to know staff members and gearing up for a new preschool program offering: full days along with the traditional half-day option.
“We’re growing our enrollment numbers, and I’m excited to be part of it,” she said.
Rainer, who lives in Owosso, grew up mostly in Gaylord. She earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Northern Michigan University and a master’s in educational administration at SVSU.
Before becoming an elementary administrator in Durand, Rainer worked for Owosso Public Schools, starting early childhood program Bright Beginnings in Owosso in 2005.
Four years later, she helped turn the former Bentley Elementary into Bentley Bright Beginnings.
After 18 years of working in education, Rainer said she is ready to take on Bryon Elementary School.
“This is the sweet spot,” she said. “It’s a great place to be.”
“Specializing in developing early childhood programs, building positive and safe learning environments, and supporting the whole child, Mrs. Rainer is a tireless advocate for providing all students with multiple opportunities to maximize their potential,” Cassiday said. “The community’s children are in very good hands with Mrs. Rainer as the Byron Elementary School principal.”
