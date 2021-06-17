OWOSSO TWP. — A new homeschool club is seeking members in the Shiawassee County area.
LUNA Secular Homeschool Club will hold a kick-off picnic at noon July 11 at DeVries Nature Conservancy. Homeschooling families of all ages are welcome to attend. Attendees are asked to bring their own food and drink.
The club is aimed toward “homeschoolers looking for a non-religious group of friends and support resources.” Field trips, social events and small group classes are among the activities the club plans to coordinate.
For more information, contact Jessica Hickey at jessicahickey@outlook.com or (408) 455-4223.
