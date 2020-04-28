OWOSSO — The Owosso Public Schools Board of Education Monday unanimously approved a $493,406 bid from LA Construction for various infrastructural improvements across the district, including sealing and re-striping multiple district parking lots, and storm drainage improvements at Emerson Elementary.
All funds for the project are from district sinking funds, according to Superintendent Andrea Tuttle.
LA Construction, of Flushing, was one of two firms to bid on the project, placing the lowest overall bid of $493,406. Superior Contracting, of Dryden, bid $553,964 for the work. Each bid included a $100,000 contingency budget.
The site improvement bids were placed directly on the “For Action” portion of Monday’s board agenda. Tuttle said the project was placed directly on “For Action” in an effort to expedite the process since schools are closed.
“We don’t have students in session now, (so) this is a great time to get these things done,” Tuttle said. “In addition, the ability to procure contractors for work is going to be difficult once the governor’s stay-at-home order is lifted…The minute that door opens for people to start projects like these, there’s going to be a flood of people wanting them.”
Site improvements expected to be completed this summer (once coronavirus restrictions are lifted) include:
- High School — Seal cracks, seal coat and re-stripe the existing high school parking lot; construct a dumpster enclosure; construct a salt storage building
- Central Elementary — Seal cracks, seal coat and re-stripe the existing parking lot; construct new 1,200 square feet of connecting sidewalk and install mulch in the area
- Emerson Elementary — Storm drainage improvements inclusive of site investigation to correct sink holes on the property; construct new 1,400 square feet of connecting sidewalk and install mulch in the area
- Bentley Bright Beginnings — Install 600 square feet of sidewalk
- Bus garage — Spot remove and replace asphalt in eight locations
Ongoing bond work at Owosso High School to combine the middle school and high school into one 6-12 campus has been suspended since March 17, according to Tuttle. The district’s construction firm — Clark Construction Company — was deemed non-essential under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “stay home, stay safe” order.
“We were on target for the incoming sixth graders to begin the school year in the newly renovated campus. Now, sadly, this will not be our reality as the project is well behind schedule at this point,” Tuttle said. “While this is disappointing for students, parents and staff, the situation is out of our control. However, just as soon as it’s safe for construction to resume, I am confident that Clark Construction will be back working full force on our campus.”
