LAINGSBURG — After four years of being a triathlete, Laingsburg Senior Aden Baynes, 17, is looking to apply his strength to his desired career — firefighting.
Firefighting got on his radar after a couple of different school programs explained the different aspects of the job. His family also knows a lot of firemen, which led him to choose the second half of his post-high school plan: A business degree.
“I think both of those programs would really benefit him,” said Baynes’ father, Shawn Baynes, who is also the wrestling coach and physical education teacher at Laingsburg High School. Shawn Baynes said firemen they know always suggest having a “side hustle” because they only work 10 days out of the month as a firefighter. He thinks his son would do great in the role.
Regardless of which field he chooses, Aden Baynes said knows he doesn’t want to sit behind a desk all day.
In addition to his dad’s support, his mother has also been helping him find colleges and programs that reflect his interests. His current top two schools are Grand Valley State University and Adrian College. He recently applied to both and is waiting on responses.
Although he already has a promising future, Aden Baynes does not want to use his last year in high school to goof off. He said he wants to “finish strong” — getting A’s and B’s and hopefully winning a state title in wrestling.
Over the course of high school, Baynes has participated in cross country, wrestling, track and field and football. Wrestling is his No. 1 sport, which he hopes to keep doing in college.
Shawn Baynes said he could not remember a time or a world when his son wasn’t in wrestling, so it would feel weird if Aden did not continue the sport in college.
“We’ve spent a lot of time in wrestling his whole life; he’s been wrestling since he was four years old,” he said. Finding the right school, the right connections, the right programs and putting education first is the next big step, which he believes Aden is ready for.
Shawn Baynes said he is proud of his son, who he described as dedicated and who has worked hard to get where he is.
Even though he plans to remain driven and not mess around, Aden Baynes said he is excited for his senior year because it’s the “peak” of high school. However, he also finds it to be a little sad because he and his classmates will end up dispersing and going their separate ways.
Baynes will also be leaving his parents, younger sister and dog behind come next fall, along with his older sister who is already attending college. He said he will definitely miss them, but plans to stay relatively close by even after college, although most likely closer to the Detroit area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.