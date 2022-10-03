LAINGSBURG — After four years of being a triathlete, Laingsburg Senior Aden Baynes, 17, is looking to apply his strength to his desired career — firefighting.

Firefighting got on his radar after a couple of different school programs explained the different aspects of the job. His family also knows a lot of firemen, which led him to choose the second half of his post-high school plan: A business degree.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.