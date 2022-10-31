Election 2022

PERRY — Three candidates are vying for two open seats on the Perry School Board.

Catherine Hahn, 84, who is a current board member and secretary, has served six full terms and one partial term on the Perry board and is seeking another. She lives in Perry with her husband, Robert. They have seven children, six of whom graduated from Perry.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.