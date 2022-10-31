PERRY — Three candidates are vying for two open seats on the Perry School Board.
Catherine Hahn, 84, who is a current board member and secretary, has served six full terms and one partial term on the Perry board and is seeking another. She lives in Perry with her husband, Robert. They have seven children, six of whom graduated from Perry.
She is also the district’s curriculum council representative and Shiawassee Regional Education Service District Representative. Her current term began in January 2019.
“I’ve been on the school board for a long time,” Hahn said. “It’s something I enjoy doing. I’m concerned about the education of the children of our district. I’ve lived here for 42 years.”
Hahn also said she supports Superintendent Lori Haven 100% and is glad the district hired her in July 2019.
Also seeking a board seat are Shane VanCise and William Wilson.
VanCise, 52, has lived in the district for 24 years. He is an executive with Johnson Controls and has worked with the school board often. He has been married to wife Linda for 25 years.
“It’s something I wanted to do to make a difference,” VanCise said.
He thinks the district can improve the elementary school to retain students.
“We need to have more room for elementary and can bring up pre-K,” he added.
He complimented Perry’s efforts to keep parents informed. “Their social media content has been good, trying to get the word out about what they’re about. They do a good job there.”
VanCise believes the district’s biggest issue is a declining number of students. “There’s a wait list for pre-K. If you get kids in early, they usually spend their time at the same district. We’re losing kids that way in my opinion.”
“The whole reason for me to do this, I was with the Shiawassee Homeless Coalition for 13 years,” VanCise added.” I just want to do something for the community.”
Wilson, 44, has lived in the district for 40 years. He has a daughter in third grade and a son that will be in preschool in a couple years. He previously served on the county Farm Bureau board for several terms and manages a “fairly large” farm.
“I would like to see more vocational programs brought back, such as auto shop and Career Technical Education,” Wilson said. “Perry teaches a lot of the basic stuff well, as far as reading and math. The social atmosphere is generally very good at Perry.”
One issue Wilson is concerned about is students transferring to other districts. “The board is currently working on a plan to address getting more kids into preschool. I think the board can tell the story better.”
“I’m running for school board because my kids are in school, and it’s important to work on the issues that need to be worked on,” Wilson added. “That would be the main thing I want to get across.”
The board is currently comprised of President Charles Scovill and board member Mark Ruzinsky, whose terms end in 2024. Other board members include Matt Winans, John Behm and Karen Grennell; their respective terms began in January 2021 and end in 2026.
