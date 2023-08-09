SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Voters went to the polls on Tuesday to decide the fate of two school funding proposals in Shiawassee County, and the two votes produced very different results.

Preliminary results show that Owosso Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal was emphatically defeated, while Morrice Area Schools bond proposal was passed by voters.

