SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Voters went to the polls on Tuesday to decide the fate of two school funding proposals in Shiawassee County, and the two votes produced very different results.
Preliminary results show that Owosso Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal was emphatically defeated, while Morrice Area Schools bond proposal was passed by voters.
The unofficial tally in the OPS vote is 2,564 “No” responses, to 1,109 “Yes” votes. The proposal would have levied a 3 mill levy ($3 per $1,000 of taxable value) on district taxpayers from 2024 to 2028, which the district estimated would have generated $1.9 million for the fund over the five-year span.
The preliminary results, which can be viewed at electionreporting.com, show that the OPS proposal was significantly unpopular across all precincts involved, including six in the City of Owosso; two in Owosso Charter Township; and one precinct each in Bennington Township, Caledonia Charter Township, New Haven Township and Rush Township. Turnout across the district was about 20.8% of all eligible voters.
Sinking fund money is generally used to repair and improve facilities and grounds. The district has had a sinking fund since 1999. The district’s current sinking fund is a 2 mill levy on taxpayers, and is set to expire at the end of the calendar year.
“I respect the voters’ decision on the Sinking Fund proposal. The need to maintain and renovate our schools does not disappear,” Tuttle said in a statement provided to The Argus-Press this morning. “This setback does not diminish our committment to safety and security. I am concerned about our facilities because Sinking Funds are what we use and rely upon to maintain our facilities for our students and community. Owosso Public Schools continues to attract students by offering a tremendous variety of opportunities to help students succeed in the classroom and beyond.”
Tuttle said she’s hopeful that voters will consider a renewal of the current 2-mill sinking fund to “continue having facilities that match our academic opportunities.” Tuttle said she assumes the timeline for such a vote will be discussed at today’s OPS Committee of the Whole meeting, which will be held at the foyer of the secondary campus’ performing arts center at 5:30 p.m.
Morrice Area Schools obtained a win from voters Tuesday, with the preliminary results of its bond proposal passing with 308 “Yes” votes to 258 “No” votes, a 50-vote margin with approximately 54% of voters approving the proposal. The bond proposal sought $7,010,000 from voters without raising tax rates. Per information on the district’s Facebook page, the bond will be used to improve safety and security; improve the instructional environment; and upgrade floors, ceilings and locker rooms, sidewalks, parking lots and dugouts, among other improvements.
MAS Superintendent Robert Pouch said in a statement to The Argus-Press this morning that the district is “thankful” for the community’s support of the bond’s extension.
“The money generated at a no tax increase will ensure the current and future students of Morrice have secure, updated and modern learning environments to make certain our students are college, career and world ready. This has been a two year process, beginning with the Board of Education and community creating a shared vision with the MAS Strategic Plan. We are excited for the opportunities this will provide to the students of Morrice,” he said.
Voter turnout was 19.32%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.