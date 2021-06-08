CORUNNA — The Corunna High School Construction Trades students’ site project this year for Construction Trades II class was a new deck and to finish the interior of a homeowner’s garage.
The students learned about rough and finish carpentry, and gained an understanding of deck construction from footings to handrails.
Mike and Susan Treen volunteered their home for the project.
