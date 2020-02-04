OWOSSO TWP. — The Shiawassee Conservation District is launching a Shop Talk workshop series.
Farming is complex and understanding how conservation can play a role in an operation can be overwhelming, officials said in a press release. The workshops are intended to be farmer-driven and offer a chance to learn from friends and neighbors about local experiences with conservation.
The first Shop Talk in the series will take place Feb. 27 at Braid Farms, 3107 E. Newburg Road. The theme of the first event will be cover crops and how they fit into an operation. Types of cover crops, methods of planting, soil health benefits, weed control, nutrient capture and release, and pest reduction will all be discussed.
The second Shop Talk will focus on reduced till, no-till and ways to limit nutrient loss from crop fields. The event will be March 12 at Eickholt Farms, 4367 E. North Ridge Road.
The final Shop Talk in the series will be March 26 at the Miller Family Farms, 6757 N. Warren Road. Weeds, forecasting weeds, controlling weeds, and pest management techniques will be topics.
These Shop Talks will be roundtable discussions, encouraging participants to share their experiences and learn from others. Resource professionals from the Conservation District, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Michigan Soybean Promotion Committee, and/or MSU Extension will be available to answer questions and provide insights into new research. Come prepared to ask your questions and share successes and challenges faced in your operations.
“These Shop Talks will be casual and be crowd-led,” said Joshua Crambell, Shiawassee Conservation District Board chairman. “We want there to be questions and sharing about farming experiences with conservation.”
Each event will begin at 9 a.m. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided. There is no cost to attend, but RSVP is appreciated.
MAEAP Phase one credit and two RUP credits are available for events.
For more information or to reserve a spot, call the Shiawassee Conservation District at (989) 723-8263, ext. 3.
