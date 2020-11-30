BENNINGTON TWP. — Spring Vale Christian School senior Michelle Latham’s favorite Bible verse is John 15:13: “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”
And her future plans involve trying to act in accordance with that idea.
“I would love to help people, especially little children,” Latham said, and said speech therapy is a possible career path “to help and change people for the better.”
“Michelle is a humble and highly competent student who leads by example. She is bright and articulate and there is not a person on campus who does not like Michelle. In just one short year at our school she has become a favorite of faculty, staff, and students. The sky’s the limit for this outstanding young lady,” said Spring Vale Principal Joe Vondoloski.
Latham, 17, who carries a 4.0 GPA, isn’t sure exactly where she wants to attend college, but she has a desire to study abroad in Europe when she graduates from Spring Vale.
“I love the different cultures and scenery in Europe and would love the opportunity to visit and spend time there someday, specifically England, Ireland, and Italy,” Latham said via email.
She also wants to share her faith with the world.
“I am interested in sharing the good news of Jesus Christ with a perishing world,” Latham said. “I feel drawn to mission work; I’m just not sure where or how.”
Latham, who is from Oklahoma, said her favorite subjects are art and biology.
“I like biology because I find it really interesting seeing how life works and how God has created our world. I enjoy art because I love seeing all of the ways people express themselves through their art and all the different types.”
Her favorite teacher at Spring Vale is Martha Rohrbaugh, her English instructor. “She has high expectations, yet cares deeply for each of us,” Latham said.
“Michelle is an extremely insightful student whose comments move classroom discussions to greater depths,” Rohrbaugh said. “Michelle will make an impact wherever she goes in life. She is a pleasant young lady who has a heart for the Lord and aspires to help those in need.”
Latham participates in volleyball, basketball, Irish dance, and a traveling music group. Her hobbies include music, drawing and spending time with her family. Latham’s parents are Roland and Nancy; she has two half-sisters.
Latham’s favorite book is “Jane Eyre,” because of the storyline and the descriptions of thoughts and feelings experienced by the title character.
