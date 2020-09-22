BYRON — Following a day of community input sessions, the Byron school board Monday finalized details about the district it will share with superintendent candidates, and criteria important to the community in the district’s next leader.
Longtime Byron Area Schools Superintendent Tricia Murphy-Alderman announced in July her retirement — which will take effect in December — and a search is set to begin for a replacement.
The school board hopes to have a replacement hired by early December so the individual can work with Murphy-Alderman for a few weeks before she leaves.
During its August meeting, the school board hired Michigan Leadership Institute to oversee the search process.
Monday, Charles Andrews, MLI’s regional president for eastern Michigan, spent the day in Byron meeting with 15 groups of school and community members. Andrews elicited comments on district points of pride, challenges the new superintendent will face and qualities people hope the next leader will have.
In addition to the face-to-face meetings, the district conducted an online survey earlier this month that gathered about 90 responses, Andrews noted.
The information will allow the district to create a “position profile” and then select finalists from applicants who best fit the criteria.
According to the district’s tentative timeline, applications for the position close Oct. 30. The board will conduct a closed session Nov. 4 to cull the applications to a group of finalists. A workshop will follow on interview protocols.
Interviews are slated for 6 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19. Finalist interviews are open to the public.
Candidates are scheduled for visits to the district Nov. 30. A “meet the candidates” reception is planned at 5 p.m. Dec. 3. Second interviews will follow at 6 and 7:30 p.m. that day, once again before the public.
The board hopes to make a selection Dec. 7 and finalize a contract Dec. 14.
Andrews said he will mentor the new superintendent for up to a year after they are on the job.
During Monday evening’s final session prior to the school board meeting, several people spoke with pride about Byron’s FFA/agriscience programs and its other vocational classes.
School board members William Honke and Amy Lawrence were at the sessions.
“FFA teaches kids to be strong leaders,” one woman said.
“It’s not just the ag program,” another woman added. “It’s a well-oiled machine, it’s won honors. Bigger districts get rid of vo-ed programs.”
Others in attendance spoke about the district’s arts and band programs, the tight-knit community, district facilities and its staff members.
“The school is the town,” a man told Andrews. “Without the school, there is no town. Extra-curricular and social things are a big part of the community. And I feel the administration is part of that.”
Challenges ahead, people said, include falling enrollment and facility upgrades. People also want to see a superintendent “invested” in the community.
“There are so many families leaving the district,” a community member noted. “We have to get them back. We’ve lost one-third of our students in 10 years. It breaks my heart. More and more are leaving.”
Another parent suggested the district may not be able to field a football team within a few years because of the lack of students.
Attendees agreed the district’s facilities are well-maintained, but noted they are quite old and the district has struggled to pass bonds to upgrade buildings.
“We have a community that doesn’t love to pass bond issues,” a man noted. “We have a sinking fund, but that’s a Band-Aid. We have to have a superintendent who gets the trust, we need this money.”
Staff morale also drew comments, with some suggesting staff members have low morale. One woman noted they have not had raises in about a decade, even though the superintendent received increases.
“That hurts me to hear,” said the woman, who added she is a teacher. “We need to value teachers.”
Looking toward the next superintendent, attendees suggested the person has to be a relationship builder with the town, townships and others.
“Somebody who’s invested,” a woman said. “That’s huge.”
They also pointed to the need for creativity, adaptability and being a team builder.
Murphy-Alderman was chosen as superintendent in May 2012 in a 5-2 vote. Murphy-Alderman was principal of Lowell High School at the time.
Murphy-Alderman replaced former Superintendent Daniel Scow, who retired in December 2011. She was part of a pool of 19 candidates; seven underwent face-to-face interviews by board members.
Murphy-Alderman worked as a building administrator for 18 years in various school districts in Michigan before coming to Byron.
She grew up in Shiawassee County and is married to Tim Alderman, owner of Alderman’s farm equipment business in Lennon. They live in Owosso.
Before taking the principal position in Lowell, Murphy-Alderman was the principal of Birch Run High School, and assistant principal at East Kentwood and Hastings high schools.
Murphy-Alderman was the 2014 ATHENA Award winner, which is an international award presented to an individual who has achieved excellence in his/her business or profession, has served the community in a meaningful way, and has assisted women in reaching their full potential, according to a press release from the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.