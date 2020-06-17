OWOSSO — After months of uncertainty amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Owosso High School’s graduating seniors will soon have an opportunity to receive their diplomas at Willman Field during a two-night, socially distanced ceremony.
District officials announced June 10 that while the formal commencement ceremony will be live-streamed June 25, graduating seniors will be able to receive their diplomas in person June 23-24 at Willman Field.
“The recent adjustment to the ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order allowing up to 100 people to gather outside allows us more flexibility,” OHS Principal Jeff Phillips said. “We are still required to be socially distanced. We will continue to monitor the order and communicate any possible adjustments (to the ceremony).”
For the in-person ceremony, students will be divided into groups alphabetically by last name. Students unable to attend their designated time slot will have the ability to choose another time that works for them, Phillips said.
The tentative schedule is as follows:
June 23
A – C, 5 to 5:30 p.m.
D – G, 5:30 to 6 p.m.
H – J, 6 to 6:30 p.m.
K – M, 6:30 to 7 p.m.
June 24
N – P, 5 to 5:30 p.m.
R – S, 5:30 to 6 p.m.
T – V, 6 to 6:30 p.m.
W – Z, 6:30 to 7 p.m.
