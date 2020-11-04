Saginaw, Clinton voters select countywide winners

SHIAWASSEE AREA — Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election are in, and several local school board races ended up being extremely tight.

In Durand, five candidates were running for four seats: Blair Panchek, Darrick Huff, Amber Rochefort, Kasey Fiebernitz and Xak Zdunic were seeking four-year terms on the board.

The district consists of voters from Shiawassee and Genesee counties. According to results from both counties, the highest vote-getters were Zdunic (3,298 votes), Pancheck (2,870), Huff (2,845) and Fiebernitz (2,641), who all won seats on the board. Rochefort (2,336) was fifth, and was not elected.

Owosso’s race featured four candidates vying for three open seats: Anthony Buza, Adam Easlick, Ty Krauss and Marlene J. Webster.

Webster led in votes received (6,304), followed by Easlick (5,309) and Krauss (4,616), and won election to the board for four-year terms. Buza (4,407) finished fourth.

Durand School Board

(district consists of portions of Shiawassee and Genesee counties)

Kasey Fiebernitz 2,641

Darrick Huff 2,845

Blair Pancheck 2,870

Amber Rochefort 2,336

Xak Zdunic 3,298

Total write-in 106

Owosso School Board

Anthony Buza 4,407

Adam Easlick 5,309

Ty Krauss 4,616

Marlene Webster 6,304

Total write-in 345

Laingsburg School Board

(partial term)

(district consists of portions of Shiawassee and Clinton counties)

Andrew Hagerty 2,474

Total write-in 15

Laingsburg School Board

(district includes of portions of Shiawassee and Clinton counties)

Mary Angst 2,103

Renee Gutzman 1,984

Margaret Sayles 2,147

Total write-in 30

Ovid-Elsie School Board

(district consists of portions of Shiawassee, Saginaw and Clinton counties)

Dayna Bancroft 2,746

Joshua Miller 2,583

Total write-in 12

Haslett School Board

(partial term)

(district includes of portions of Shiawassee and Clinton counties)

Joshua Morey 1,200

Total write-in 3

Haslett School Board

(district consists of portions of Shiawassee, Ingham and Clinton counties)

Greg Bird 4,807

Tracy Collins 4,544

Camara Lewis 3,210

Total write-in 159

Chesaning Union School Board

(district consists of portions of Shiawassee and Saginaw counties)

Damion Frasier 2,856

Julie Keck 3,268

Total write-in 10

Corunna School Board

Sara Beldyga 2,999

Mark Buckley 2,779

Jeffrey Riley 2,626

Total write-in 95

Byron Area School Board

(district consists of portions of Shiawassee, Genesee and Livingston counties)

Michelle Riddell 2,047

William Honke 2,074

Total write-in 158

Bath School Board

(district consists of portions of Shiawassee and Clinton counties)

Ann Marie Chaffee 2,116

Jennifer Smith 2,103

Dean Sweet Jr. 2,010

Fowlerville School Board

(district includes of portions of Shiawassee and Livingston counties)

Steve Arbenowske 1,803

Mike Brown 3,040

Susan Spagnuolo Charron 3,381

Ron Drinkert 1,474

Bob Hinton 2,446

Rob Mangan 1,505

Amy Sova 4,234

Total write-in 5

New Lothrop School Board

(district includes of portions of Shiawassee and Saginaw counties)

James Eustace 1,204

Adam Green 1,429

Joseph Henige 1,445

Total write-in 35

Morrice School Board

(partial term)

(district consists of portions of Shiawassee, Ingham and Livingston counties)

Randy Farrow 6,938

Total write-in 220

Perry School Board

(district includes of portions of Shiawassee and Ingham counties)

John Behm 1,497

Greg Daenzer 1,413

Karen Grennell 2,321

William Wilson 1,428

Matt Winans 1,559

Total write-in 383

