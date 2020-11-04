SHIAWASSEE AREA — Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election are in, and several local school board races ended up being extremely tight.
In Durand, five candidates were running for four seats: Blair Panchek, Darrick Huff, Amber Rochefort, Kasey Fiebernitz and Xak Zdunic were seeking four-year terms on the board.
The district consists of voters from Shiawassee and Genesee counties. According to results from both counties, the highest vote-getters were Zdunic (3,298 votes), Pancheck (2,870), Huff (2,845) and Fiebernitz (2,641), who all won seats on the board. Rochefort (2,336) was fifth, and was not elected.
Owosso’s race featured four candidates vying for three open seats: Anthony Buza, Adam Easlick, Ty Krauss and Marlene J. Webster.
Webster led in votes received (6,304), followed by Easlick (5,309) and Krauss (4,616), and won election to the board for four-year terms. Buza (4,407) finished fourth.
Durand School Board
(district consists of portions of Shiawassee and Genesee counties)
Kasey Fiebernitz 2,641
Darrick Huff 2,845
Blair Pancheck 2,870
Amber Rochefort 2,336
Xak Zdunic 3,298
Total write-in 106
Owosso School Board
Anthony Buza 4,407
Adam Easlick 5,309
Ty Krauss 4,616
Marlene Webster 6,304
Total write-in 345
Laingsburg School Board
(partial term)
(district consists of portions of Shiawassee and Clinton counties)
Andrew Hagerty 2,474
Total write-in 15
Laingsburg School Board
(district includes of portions of Shiawassee and Clinton counties)
Mary Angst 2,103
Renee Gutzman 1,984
Margaret Sayles 2,147
Total write-in 30
Ovid-Elsie School Board
(district consists of portions of Shiawassee, Saginaw and Clinton counties)
Dayna Bancroft 2,746
Joshua Miller 2,583
Total write-in 12
Haslett School Board
(partial term)
(district includes of portions of Shiawassee and Clinton counties)
Joshua Morey 1,200
Total write-in 3
Haslett School Board
(district consists of portions of Shiawassee, Ingham and Clinton counties)
Greg Bird 4,807
Tracy Collins 4,544
Camara Lewis 3,210
Total write-in 159
Chesaning Union School Board
(district consists of portions of Shiawassee and Saginaw counties)
Damion Frasier 2,856
Julie Keck 3,268
Total write-in 10
Corunna School Board
Sara Beldyga 2,999
Mark Buckley 2,779
Jeffrey Riley 2,626
Total write-in 95
Byron Area School Board
(district consists of portions of Shiawassee, Genesee and Livingston counties)
Michelle Riddell 2,047
William Honke 2,074
Total write-in 158
Bath School Board
(district consists of portions of Shiawassee and Clinton counties)
Ann Marie Chaffee 2,116
Jennifer Smith 2,103
Dean Sweet Jr. 2,010
Fowlerville School Board
(district includes of portions of Shiawassee and Livingston counties)
Steve Arbenowske 1,803
Mike Brown 3,040
Susan Spagnuolo Charron 3,381
Ron Drinkert 1,474
Bob Hinton 2,446
Rob Mangan 1,505
Amy Sova 4,234
Total write-in 5
New Lothrop School Board
(district includes of portions of Shiawassee and Saginaw counties)
James Eustace 1,204
Adam Green 1,429
Joseph Henige 1,445
Total write-in 35
Morrice School Board
(partial term)
(district consists of portions of Shiawassee, Ingham and Livingston counties)
Randy Farrow 6,938
Total write-in 220
Perry School Board
(district includes of portions of Shiawassee and Ingham counties)
John Behm 1,497
Greg Daenzer 1,413
Karen Grennell 2,321
William Wilson 1,428
Matt Winans 1,559
Total write-in 383
