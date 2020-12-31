SHIAWASSEE AREA — It’s been a year unlike any other in education, with adjustments in instruction coming on the fly amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
For the better part of 2020, students have been relegated to learning from home, with webcams serving as the primary point of connection. The lack of interaction has been palpable, with teachers, students and families routinely identifying the limitations of — and expressing frustration toward — the current situation.
That sentiment was most clearly exemplified by a small group of Ovid-Elsie students and parents in October, whom gathered outside the high school calling for changes to the district’s instructional formats.
The protest, led by Ovid-Elsie High School senior Bailey Mayville, formed in response to an Oct. 7 report from district officials that indicated approximately 37 percent of students were failing at least one class.
For about six hours on a chilly October Tuesday, protesters occupied a small portion of the staff parking lot, a few of them displaying signs expressing support for students and teachers, in hopes that district officials would reevaluate the current slate of educational offerings — face-to-face and fully online instruction — to better serve students and teachers.
Late assignment forgiveness, instructional videos and making mental health a priority were among the group’s primary requests. The demonstration was not lost on Superintendent Ryan Cunningham.
“It’s been really a relatively positive thing in the sense that the message got across from us, the message is getting through from (the protesters) of things that they want to see changed and I think that we can come to a happy medium and we’re learning from it,” Cunningham said.
“None of us, including myself, I was an elementary teacher, we didn’t get into the business of online instruction,” he continued. “We came to work with kids face-to-face and so this is new for everybody…We did have a couple of days of professional development for all staff in the summer, we hired a technology integration specialist as part of a grant to help with situations like this, but we’re navigating something that’s completely foreign to us.”
Following the protest, Cunningham scheduled multiple meetings with his administrative team to discuss ways the district can improve. The district also sent out surveys to staff, students and parents, he said. Data that was reviewed during a district-wide professional development session for staff in November.
“My wife’s a fourth-grade teacher, so I watch her every night stay up ’til 10, 11 o’clock connecting with kids, I watch her do Zoom calls on Sundays to talk to kids that maybe have questions and that’s not just her, that’s what’s happening throughout the district,” Cunningham said. “I applaud our teachers for working hard but I do acknowledge there’s things we can change and get better at.”
As 2020 comes to a close, here’s a look back at some of the memorable educational developments in the Shiawassee area:
Purchase agreement reached
In a unanimous decision Feb. 24, the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education approved a $500,000 purchase agreement with Community Housing Network (CHN) for the sale of the Owosso Middle School, with a closing date no later than June 30, 2022.
The agreement — a result of nearly two months of negotiations between Owosso Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Tuttle and CHN representatives — received widespread support from city officials, community stakeholders and board members during the Feb. 24 board meeting as CHN — a nonprofit committed to providing homes for people in need — intends to create a mixed use development featuring residential and commercial spaces at the middle school site — 219 N. Water St.
The total development cost of converting the existing middle school into a mix of residential and commercial spaces is about $17 million, according to C.J. Felton, CHN’s director of real estate development; CHN hopes to secure a portion of those funds through a Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) grant, which Felton indicated the nonprofit would apply for this fall.
Mandated closure
In an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered the closure of all K-12 public, private and boarding schools, effective March 16.
The mandated closure was initially set to run through April 5, but in an April 2 announcement, Whitmer opted to extend the closure for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year, citing a surge in coronavirus cases.
In response to the closure, school districts were required to establish their own, unique distance learning programs, with programs in place no later than April 28, per Whitmer’s order.
Area districts offered a mix of online and paper materials to students for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, with paper materials being offered to those students whom lacked internet access at home. Assignments were graded on a credit, no-credit basis, with Whimter noting students could no be punished for their inability to complete assignments amid the sudden shift in instruction.
High school seniors were permitted to graduate, and other children advanced to the next grade level, so long as they were on track to do so prior to the mandated closure, according to Whitmer.
Altered celebrations
The ongoing pandemic forced area school districts to put commencement plans on hold this spring in accordance with the CDC’s social distancing guidelines, with district’s opting to hold smaller, socially-distanced celebrations in July and August, as well as parades to honor graduates.
As soon-to-be graduates and their families remained in limbo in the spring, Corunna parent Kelly Kirby sprang into action, launching the “Adopt-A-Senior” campaign at Corunna High School, effectively calling upon area residents, teachers and community stakeholders to shower Corunna’s class of 2020 with “some extra love.”
In addition to Kirby’s efforts in Corunna, “Adopt-A-Senior” pages were kickstarted in Chesaning, Durand, Morrice, New Lothrop, Ovid-Elsie and Owosso — as well as throughout the state and throughout the nation.
Candie Flatter, who helped launch Owosso’s “Adopt-A-Senior” campaign in late April, has two children in this year’s graduating class, and “adopted” ten more students as part of the initiative.
Fall adjustments
Face-to-face or online instruction?
It’s a question many families had to ponder in August as area school districts prepared to welcome back students in the midst of a global pandemic.
While both options come with their share of upside, several area educators admitted there are challenges in terms of implementation.
Take Perry Public Schools, for example. On Aug. 17, just three days before welcoming back students for face-to-face instruction, a member of the district’s teaching staff tested positive for the coronavirus.
The infected employee, who was not identified by Superintendent Lori Haven, participated in district-wide professional development prior to receiving the positive test result.
Subsequent contact tracing conducted by the Shiawassee County Health Department identified five additional employees — the bulk of them teaching staff members — and a district volunteer who would need to quarantine for 14 days.
“Unfortunately, this is something that can occur when providing in-person opportunities during Phase 4,” Haven said, noting the district was able to welcome back students for both in-person and online instruction as scheduled Aug. 20 as substitute teachers stepped in to fill the vacancies of quarantined staff.
All Michigan public school districts are following guidelines laid out in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap, which provides several required and strongly recommended safety protocols geared toward keeping school communities safe throughout the various stages of the coronavirus.
All staff and students in grades 6-12 participating in face-to-face learning are required to wear a face mask, except while eating, according to the roadmap. Those parameters were expanded to include a mask mandate for K-5 students Oct. 5.
Durand bond recount
After more than two months of waiting in limbo, Durand Area schools opted to move forward in November with the pricing and selling of bonds for its 30-year, $28-million proposal, narrowly approved by district voters in August.
A recount of the election result for the district’s main bond proposal was abruptly halted Sept. 2 after the Shiawassee County Board of Canvassers discovered the seal on the Vernon Township Precinct 2 ballot box was broken.
Citing Michigan Election Law, the Board of Canvassers determined in-person ballots for Vernon Township Precinct 2 were not eligible for a recount because of the broken seal, and the original election result for the precinct — in which the proposal passed by 26 votes Aug. 4, 156-130 — was upheld.
A full report of the board’s findings was subsequently submitted to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office and the Ingham County Chief Circuit Court Judge, among others, for further review and investigation.
To date, only Ingham County Chief Circuit and Probate Judge Richard Garcia has responded to the report, noting in an Oct. 15 letter that “Because the Board of Canvassers did not find any fraud, wrongdoing or a violation of law, there was no reason to make a referral” pursuant to Michigan election law and “this court will not issue any orders relating to the disposition of the ballot box or ballots.”
The bond will cost the owner of a home with a taxable value of $50,000 about $62 per year, according to district officials.
New Leadership
Byron Area Schools and Morrice Area Schools will enter 2021 under new leadership, as superintendents Tricia-Murphy Alderman and Mike Dewey announced their plans to step down, effective today.
The Byron Area Schools Board of Education voted 6-1 Dec. 3 to begin contract negotiations with superintendent candidate Bob Cassiday, citing his enthusiasm for the district and his ability to form strong relationships.
Cassiday is the superintendent of Springport Public Schools, a position he’s held for three years.
The Morrice Area School Board of Education voted unanimously Dec. 9 to begin contract negotiations with interim superintendent candidate Michelle Falcon, citing her potential to be a good fit for the district long-term.
District officials will work with Falcon to develop a contract in the coming weeks, according to board President Randy Farrow. A finalized contract will likely go before the board of education for final approval Jan. 13, he said.
Falcon previously served as superintendent of Maple Valley Schools in Nashville, Michigan, and was one of two candidates to interview for the Morrice interim position Nov. 18.
