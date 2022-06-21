OWOSSO — When the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education’s Monday meeting was adjourned, it marked the last time the board would set foot inside the gym of the old Washington School on a Monday evening for the foreseeable future.
The board unanimously passed a motion to move its regular monthly meetings from the fourth Monday of each month to the fourth Wednesday until at least June 2023. The motion also moves the board’s Committee of the Whole meetings from the second Monday of each month to the second Wednesday.
Superintendent Andrea Tuttle suggested the idea at the last Board of Education meeting May 23, and the board moved to decide the issue at Monday’s meeting.
“Mondays seem to provide more conflicts (than Wednesdays). It gives people ample time coming off the weekend,” Tuttle said on Monday.
With the exception of one comment from board Vice President Shelly Ochodnicky, who called moving meetings “difficult,” the board seemed to be on the same page about moving the meetings to Wednesdays. The board was not, however, on the same page about another idea Tuttle proposed: canceling the Committee of the Whole meetings.
“By law, we only have to have one meeting per month. I think we can cover everything in one longer meeting,” Tuttle said. “No decisions were ever made at committee meetings, and discussions can happen during regular meetings and the public can be privy. We can always call other meetings if need be.”
Board President Rick Mowens took Tuttle’s side on the matter.
“We function very well without committee meetings,” Mowens said. “We can table motions if we want more understanding or time for discussion.”
Other board members saw things differently.
“Committee of the Whole meetings are essential to share our thoughts and do our duties,” Ochodnicky said. “I feel that our duty is to give the public two weeks to discuss and ask their questions as well. It’s not as transparent when we just show up to meetings and vote on things.”
Board Trustee Olga Quick agreed with Ochodnicky’s sentiment.
“The Committee (of the Whole) meetings give us two weeks to digest information and have discussions. I’m uncomfortable with getting rid of it all together,” Quick said.
Ultimately, the board decided to keep the Committee of the Whole meetings in the same unanimous resolution that moved the Board of Education meetings. Board Treasurer Sara Keyes did not attend Monday’s meeting.
According to information provided by the district, the rescheduled Board of Education meetings in 2022 will be held on July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 16 and Dec. 14. The November and December dates are moved from the fourth Wednesday of the month. The 2023 meetings will be held on Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 22, April 26, May 24 and June 28.
The meetings will continue to be held at 5:30 p.m. in a location to be determined, per information provided by the district.
