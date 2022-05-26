OWOSSO — Owosso Public Schools is offering two free meals per weekday to any children 18 years and under, or persons up to age 26 who are enrolled in an educational program for the mentally or physically disabled that is recognized by a state or local public educational agency, according to a Wednesday press release.
The program, called Meet Up and Eat Up, will run from May 31 to August 12, with no food being served on July 4. Breakfast will be offered from 9 to 11 a.m., and lunch will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The district will use two serving sites: Bryant Elementary School, 925 Hampton Ave.; and the sixth-12th grade campus, 765 E. North St. In a change from the last two years, in which food was only available for pickup due to COVID-19, food must be eaten at the serving site this year per United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) regulations.
John Klapko, operations and food service director for OPS, said meals will cover all five food groups: dairy, fruits, vegetables, grains and protein foods.
For more information, contact Klapko at (989) 723-8131.
