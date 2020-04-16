OWOSSO — An alternative drive-thru graduation ceremony considered by Owosso Public Schools in response to the COVID-19 outbreak is now off the table, the district announced Wednesday.
The district announced it’s postponing commencement proceedings until further guidance is received from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on social distancing.
Wednesday’s announcement was delivered to the senior class via phone through the district’s School Messenger system, and came just one day after the district mailed out letters and subsequent emails to the senior class detailing the alternative ceremony — a partnership with local radio station WOAP in which students would have received their diplomas via a drive-thru procession in the high school parking lot, to be followed by a brief parade through town.
The district maintained its first option for commencement is still conducting the traditional ceremony at Willman Field May 21, though the possibility of that happening remains uncertain amid Gov. Whitmer’s current social distancing orders.
“We sincerely thought option two (partnering with WOAP) would be a positive alternative if social distancing restrictions were not lifted,” Superintendent Andrea Tuttle and high school Principal Jeff Phillips said in the phone message to students. “Our intention was always to provide a respectful commencement filled with pomp and circumstance and this remains our goal.”
A miscommunication between the WOAP and Owosso Public Schools led to the station posting an announcement of the ceremony via Facebook April 8, before students and parents had been notified by the district, according to Tuttle.
In the days following the announcement, students and parents took to social media to express their displeasure with the drive-thru proposal. A change.org petition launched by Owosso High School senior Ariana Loomis entitled “Give Owosso Seniors a Real Graduation” gained more than 800 signatures in just five days.
In the description of the petition, Loomis stated the following: “We understand the school board is trying their best to try and make our senior year better, but being a senior and hearing other opinions I think that most seniors would agree on a later graduation date, if possible, or even postponing graduation and wait it out to see what happens rather than (having) a drive-thru one.”
“It’s just sad; we’ve worked 13 years of our lives to pull up in our cars to receive our diploma?” fellow senior Cayden Whiteherse posted on the site. “I appreciate the efforts of them trying to keep it on the date, but every other district has rescheduled or postponed their graduation.”
In the phone message delivered to students Wednesday, Tuttle acknowledged students’ displeasure.
“We received an overwhelming number of requests to postpone graduation until there can be a traditional ceremony,” Tuttle said. “We have heard your request and have therefore decided to cancel option two and postpone graduation until we receive further guidance from Gov. Whitmer. We will keep you updated as we learn more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.