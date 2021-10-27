OWOSSO — Owosso Public Schools plans to unveil the new performing arts center at the middle school/high school complex, 765 E. North St., with an open house and program at 6 p.m. Nov. 4.
The program begins with a ribbon cutting at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m. student performances will take place.
The rest of the 6-12 campus will be open for self-guided tours until 9 p.m.
