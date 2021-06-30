Families perused a wide selection of books outside of Bryant Elementary Tuesday as part of Owosso Public Schools’ annual Books at Bryant summer reading program.
Launched in 2017, Books at Bryant provides kids age 13 and under the opportunity to pick up a free book each week during the summer. Participants can also enjoy free ice cream on the school’s lawn, courtesy of Culver’s.
Books at Bryant runs from 7 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday through Aug. 3.
