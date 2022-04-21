Corunna honors teacher, employee of the year

CORUNNA — Corunna Public Schools hosted its annual Cavalier Reception on Monday, honoring its Teacher of the Year, Employee of the Year, top 10 students in its high school graduating class of 2022 and its Shiawassee Scholars Class of 2026. The Shiawassee Scholars Class of 2026 are 51 eighth-grade students across the county that scored the highest on the SAT, 11 of which are Corunna students.
Teacher of the Year
Steve Herrick has been in the Corunna district for 26 years. The last three years, he’s taught eighth grade American history. Three months ago, Herrick became an assistant principal at Corunna Middle School when the spot opened up.
Herrick said his favorite part of the reception wasn’t winning the award, rather it was watching the Shiawassee Scholars and top ten students being honored.
“My favorite part was watching the Shiawassee Scholars and the top ten students come up and remembering the [top ten] as seventh graders and the [Shiawassee Scholar] eighth graders as students in my classroom three months ago. It’s bittersweet [not having students in the classroom anymore].”
Herrick also has an extensive career coaching sports in the district, where he is currently the head football coach and has coached football since 1993. He’s also been the head coach for the boys and girls high school track teams, middle school track, middle school swimming and junior varsity volleyball.
Herrick said he feels compelled to share lessons from his upbringing. His mother was in attendance Monday. He told the audience while fighting back tears that his dad was “thankfully here” last June when he won the award, but passed away in November.
“To my students, you’ve compelled me to be a better teacher, through your passion and desire to learn and be in the classroom, which makes me want to work harder every day to challenge you, teach you, question what you bring to the classroom, and I thank you for that,” he said.
Herrick said he felt humbled and grateful of winning the award.
“This is not my honor, it’s ours. I’m not here teaching if not for this — the people that I get to work with every day, the students that I get to be around, the administration that supports me and the school board that does a great job making sure we have what we need.”
Herrick was introduced by Superintendent John Fattal and teacher Kari Carnell.
Employee of the Year
Shelley Gardner was recognized as Corunna’s Employee of the Year. She has worked with the district for 27 years, where she was a bus driver for the first 14 and a supervisor for the last 13.
Gardner didn’t think she would need to drive a bus again after becoming supervisor. Then, COVID-19 hit, and Corunna was faced with a bus driver shortage.
“We’ve never lacked drivers, but we’re lacking drivers and that’s my job. It’s hard (supervising and driving) doing both, but you have to take the kids home.”
Gardner said her aunt was a bus driver for Corunna when she moved from Flint. Raising three kids, Gardner said she needed a job, and her aunt suggested she drive school buses.
“I never even dreamt that I wanted to be a bus driver, but here I am,” Gardner said.
Gardner said her favorite part of her job was “meeting the kindergarteners and watching them grow up, along with the parents that come and pick them up,” and her favorite memory was when she got to drive her granddaughter to and from kindergarten.
“I’d like to thank the teachers, administrators, and office managers who, no matter what I have to do, will always help me out. I think (Corunna)’s an awesome community, and it helps make my job easier.”
Gardner was introduced by Fattal and bus driver Rebecca Plementosh.
Top Ten and Shiawassee Scholars Class of 2026
Corunna honored the top ten students in its 2022 graduating class by GPA at the reception: Claire Buckley; Colin Lavery; Stephen Bender; Karson Cowdrey; Ellie Toney; Kalon Boilore; Tatum Galbavi; Samantha Shenk; Lila Belmer, salutatorian of the 2022 class; and Ashlee Napier, valedictorian of the 2022 class.
Corunna also honored its Shiawassee Scholars Class of 2026. They are: Gabriel Aldrich, Sarabdil Chauhan, Mackenzie LeCureux, Gracie TerMeer, Nolan Carr, Joel DeLorge, Harrison Lindberg, Sophia Wellman, Payton Chandler, Elizabeth Dettman and Cadie Miller.
