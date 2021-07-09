LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg Community Schools Board of Education will conduct its new fiscal year board meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the middle school media center.
Agenda items include adoption of regular meeting agenda, designation of depositories for school funds and signatory authorizations, designation of person for posting public notices of meetings, delegation of election duties, approval of organizational memberships, approval of annual retainer contracts, superintendent’s report, personnel items and any other business that may properly come before the board.
The board will meet for regular scheduled board meetings on the third Wednesday of each month.
