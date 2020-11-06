BYRON — The Byron Area Schools Board of Education is moving forward with its superintendent search process, narrowing the field of applicants down to four finalists who will interview for the position in the coming weeks.
The board, which met in closed session Wednesday, selected its finalists from a pool of 22 applicants with the help of the Michigan Leadership Institute. Finalists chosen include Steve Keskes from Clio schools, Bob Cassiday from Springport, Joe Perrera from Whittemore-Prescott and Derrick Bushon from Swartz Creek schools.
The opening became available after longtime Superintendent Tricia Murphy-Alderman announced in July her retirement — which will take effect in December.
The first round of interviews are slated for 6 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 at Byron High School. Finalist interviews are open to the public.
“I was really impressed with the candidates that we chose,” Jeff Vandemark, board of education president, said via phone Thursday. “We have some experienced candidates that are superintendents right now and have been there for a while … There’s a lot of interest, they’ve researched the Byron district and it’s a place they want to come to.
“We’ve narrowed it down to four candidates that we’re going to interview and I think we have some good talent in there.”
Vandemark said the board is looking for a candidate who can not only be creative with budgeting and tackle contract negotiations, but also someone who understands the small-town community.
“The biggest thing is getting to know the district and the staff and the students, it’s huge,” he said.
The final round of candidates are scheduled for visits to the district Nov. 30. A “meet the candidates” reception is planned at 5 p.m. Dec. 3. Second interviews will follow at 6 and 7:30 p.m. that day at the high school, once again before the public.
The board hopes to make a selection Dec. 7 and finalize a contract Dec. 14. The new superintendent will begin work effective Jan. 1, 2021.
The board will interview the first two finalists Nov. 18, starting with Springport Public Schools Superintendent Bob Cassiday at 6 p.m.
Steve Keskes will be interviewed at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Keskes is the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction at Clio Area Schools.
On Nov. 19, interviews will start at 6 p.m. with Whittemore-Prescott Area Schools Superintendent Joe Perrera.
The final interview at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 will be with Derrick Bushon, executive director of student services at Swartz Creek Community Schools.
