DURAND — For Elijah Frary, every school day begins and ends with math.
He kicks things off with Advanced Placement calculus in the morning and wraps up with personal finance in the afternoon.
While a few of his classmates might shudder at the idea of beginning and ending the day crunching numbers, Frary wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I’m that math nerd, I’m that one guy who’s super good at it and loves doing everything with it,” Frary said. “For every math class that I’ve had since the start of middle school, I’ve just been calm. I’ve just been relaxed. With other classes, I’d spend so much more time with them and I’d still not even remember that much of the material, because it’s just that confusing to me for some reason. That’s why I love math, it sticks with me.”
Frary, a senior at Durand High School, maintains a 4.0 GPA and is enrolled in independent courses for art and Spanish.
“With the independent courses, you basically take a different course than the students that you’re in the classroom with and you kind of just do everything alone,” Frary said. “I get to figure out how to do stuff myself and I don’t have to constantly bug the teacher.”
While he admits he enjoys working alone, Frary often helps others with school work. He tutors fellow math students during lunch and after school.
“With me, if someone needs help I don’t hesitate,” Frary said. “I don’t mean to be cocky or anything like that, but it’s just something that I naturally do, something I’ve been raised to do. If they need help with anything, I’ll try and help to the best of my abilities… And if I know that I helped someone, mentally, I’m like ‘You know what? Today is a good day.’ It immediately puts me in a good mood.”
In additon to the independent coursework, Frary serves as president of the art club and as lead programmer for Durand’s robotics team.
Art, particularly illustration, provides an escape from everyday life, according to Frary.
“It’s one of those things to where when you’re doing art, you kind of forget about everything else,” Frary said. “It’s like you’re zoned in on what you feel, what you like to do. For me, it just raises my spirits.”
Frary is a member of National Honor Society and the Durand Rotary Club, two groups he said have helped him grow as a person.
“I’ve been working a lot on my social skills because in middle school I was very, very introverted,” Frary said, “but when I joined those two clubs, they’ve really helped me become a lot more open and optimistic to everyone.”
Frary has been accepted to Michigan State University, Northern Michigan University, Wayne State University and Lake Superior State University, though he still intends to apply to the University of Michigan and the University of Notre Dame, his dream school.
“I really want to go to a college where they have something to do with actuarial science,” Frary said, “and Notre Dame, they are 15th in the country when it comes to their math programs.”
In terms of a career, Frary said he could envision himself working in accounting or becoming a math teacher, since he enjoys helping others.
Outside school Frary, who works part-time at McDonald’s, said he’s focused on saving money.
“If I’m not doing anything, I really want to work,” Frary said. “I’m trying to save up for a car, a new computer. I just really want to earn money to buy the stuff that I’m definitely going to need.”
