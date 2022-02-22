Owosso school board ends mask mandate

OWOSSO — The Owosso School Board voted to end the district’s COVID-19-related mask mandate for students at a meeting Monday evening, which saw numerous parents and students voicing their support of the board’s actions.
The move comes on the heels of COVID-19 numbers decreasing across the U.S. recently. On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration stopped recommending masks be worn inside schools and other public places. That came after all 10 county health agencies with K-12 masking requirements rescinded them, effective at the end of the month.
At Monday’s board meeting, board vice chair Shelly Ochodnicky expressed her view that whether or not students wear masks should be a matter of personal choice.
Her remarks drew considerable applause from attendees.
“No one knows your children better than you do,” she said. “I continue to say that we are over-stepping our bounds, I feel as a board. I feel that parents should have the right and a voice for their children to determine what is best for them. If you want your child to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you want your child to be vaccinated, get your child vaccinated … I have a message for all of you. We work for you. We are elected to serve you.”
Ochodnicky continued, reminding voters that November’s upcoming election could see some members of the board voted out.
One woman, who did not identify herself, said the pandemic wasn’t going to end, and said wearing a mask should be a personal choice.
“This isn’t going away,” she said. “This is never going away.”
About 10 constituents spoke during public comment, with all voicing their support to ending the district’s mask mandates.
Owosso Public Schools has switched back-and-forth between remote learning and in-person instruction numerous times over the course of the pandemic.
The district initially enacted a mask mandate Nov. 29 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases locally. That requirement was set to expire Jan. 25, but the board voted 3-2 to extend it to Monday.
