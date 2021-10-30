OWOSSO — Third-grade students at Central Elementary met their pen pals for the first time in-person Thursday at Oliver Woods Assisted Living, sporting Halloween costumes and trick-or-treating outside the facility.
Central Elementary teacher Megan Friend had to get creative to reinstate her classroom’s annual buddy program with Oliver Woods this year, with students exchanging letters as pen pals instead of meeting face-to-face on a weekly basis amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Students have learned interesting facts about their buddies, such as they are former Owosso Public Schools teachers and administrators and World War II veterans that stormed the beaches of Normandy,” district officials wrote in a Facebook post Thursday. “Students are thankful to build these friendships and learn from those that have lived through history.”
Thursday’s outdoor trick-or-treating session served as a great first meeting.
“There were plenty of smiles and candy to go around,” district officials said.
