The following school districts are serving grab and go meals:
Chesaning
Union Schools
n From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday at Big Rock Elementary, Chesaning Middle School and Chesaning High School. Please call upon arrival and meals will be brought out to you.
Corunna Public Schools
n From 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Corunna High School
n From 10 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays at The Z Hall (formerly the ZCBJ Hall)
n From 10:30 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays at Walnut Acres Apartments
n From 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesdays at Nellie Reed Elementary
n From noon to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Lennon Greens Estates (noon to 12:15 p.m. at 1400 Overland, 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. at Meadow and Valley)
Durand Area Schools
(Through June 5, excluding Memorial Day)
n From 10:30 to 10:45 a.m. Monday through Friday at Lakeview Estates
n From 11 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at Veterans Memorial Park
n From 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday at Trumble Park
n From 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday-Friday at Optimist Park
n From 12 to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday at Swartz Creek Meadows
n From 12:30 to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Old Doyle Knight Elementary
Laingsburg Community Schools
(Through June 5)
n From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Friday at the Early Childhood Education Center
Morrice Area Schools
(Through June 5)
n From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday at Morrice Elementary School
Ovid-Elsie Area Schools
Through June 3
n From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at E.E. Knight Elementary at the main entrance
n From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at Leonard Elementary, at the preschool entrance
New Lothrop
Area Public Schools
(Through June 5)
n From 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in the bus parking lot between the elementary and high school buildings
Perry Public Schools
(Through June 4)
n From noon to 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday at the high school main entrance
n From noon to 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday at Moon Lake Park
n From noon to 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday at Countryside Park
n From noon to 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday at Quiet Cove Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.