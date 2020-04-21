OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Community Foundation Thursday announced area high school students who received scholarships from funds administered by the group.
The recipients include:
Alexander Women’s Scholarship
Lynnae Gilman
Karl F. and Zirtha H. (Lowers) Allert Memorial Scholarship
Janae Jancarik
Kyah Ribble
Bancroft Lions Club John Wright
Memorial Scholarship
Allen Cooney
Elijah Frary
Jordan Goodrich
Nancy Ruth Patenge Beyer
Memorial Scholarship
Izabelle Woodbury
Dr. Bhaskaran Memorial Scholarship
Jorden Sowash
Elsie Blair and Suzanne Blair Anderson Memorial Scholarship
Jordyn Morrish
Olive Blanner Memorial Scholarship
Madison Chmiko
Jenna Grubb
Parker Hasyn
Byron Community Scholarship
Allissa Ash
Brandon Brozich
Dylan Baker
Lillian Keesler
Madison Pellman
Sarah Franks
Jared Krecji (Chase Fund)
Adam Lawrence (Duncanson Fund)
Pfc. Shane W. Cantu
Memorial Scholarship
Allissa Ash
Josie Patrick
Ryan O’Neill
Emily Chapman Memorial Scholarship
Aleshia Frederiksen
David Harris
Paige Tucker
Rachel Warren
Philip And Inez Colton
Memorial Scholarship
Gabe Gaskin
Jared Krecji
Phyllis L. And Alton D. Crandell
Memorial Scholarship
Mark Sworm
Karen K. Dasen Memorial Scholarship
Breann Barker
Jaylee Carpenter
Rollin V. Dasen Memorial Scholarship
Ava Brewer
Ben Butcher
Maya Manuel
Drew Decker Memorial
Music Scholarship
Kami Aiello
Norman L. And Marcella C. Desjardins Memorial Scholarship
Olivia Carlton
Anna Salisbury
Margaret E. Dittenber
Memorial Scholarship
Amelia Freehling
Shana Lynne Dumond
Memorial Scholarship
Parker Hasyn
Allie Langdon
Maya Manuel
Durand Lions Club Scholarship
Kyle Winslow
Durand Rotary Club Scholarship
Elijah Frary
Mark Sworm
Shelli (Bowles) Edgington
Memorial Scholarship
Leah Sarrazin
Alford And Alice Emmert Scholarship
Caela Bushre
Danielle Hankerd
Jessica Fureigh
Don and Becky Galloway Scholarship
Hayley Lademann
Jordan Goodrich
Olivia Krecji
The GFWC Owosso Woman’s Club Scholarship
Kyah Ribble
Cheryl Gapinski Memorial Scholarship
Naia Smith
Cyril C. and Ella M. Gregoricka
Agriculture Scholarship
Clara Henry
Phyllis Lundie Gruver
Memorial Scholarship
Anna Salisbury
Cacia Kaupp
Harold J. Haas Memorial Scholarship
Grace Miller
Coach Tom Harkema
Athletic Scholarship
Mason Collard
Mckenna Sovis
Harry W. and Olive E Harder
Memorial Scholarship
Brandon Fairchild
Hailey Frederiksen
Alex Gorney
Ellane I. Hogan Memorial Scholarship
Alexandria Pumford
C.S. Hood Memorial Scholarship
Allie Langdon
Allison Alford
Colton Blaha
Seth Wendling
Harold V. And Ima Johns
Memorial Scholarship
Alexandria Pumford
Donald A. Knieper Memorial Scholarship
Alyssa Miller
Julia Martin
Knights Of Columbus St. Mary’s Council 7955, Dr. Jean and Peter Sloan Memorial Scholarship
Ben Butcher
Knights Of Columbus St. Mary’s
Council 7955 Scholarship
Alexis Bauman
Emma Wykes
Knights Of Columbus St. Joseph
Council 12186 Scholarship
Shane Mcauliffe
Kris Marie Kulhanek
Memorial Scholarship
Kaddi Gewirtz
Gina O’brien
Alexander Scovill
Jacob Sprague
LaJoye-Shenk Scholarship
Kyle Winslow
Jackie Leone Memorial Scholarship
Harper Newell
Iris (Turk) Lott Memorial Scholarship
Ryleigh Shephard
Jill Malzahn Health Fund Scholarship
Aurora Hall
Mcalpine Memorial Band Camp Scholarship
Austin Berry
Joseph Bennett
Allie Jones
Aidan Loos
Mclaughlin Memorial Band Camp Scholarship
Charlotte Ayers
Emma Cole
Brandon Fairchild
Alyssa Fraley
Izzabell Frederiksen
Morgan Gooch
Jackson Goodwill
Quentin Goodwill
Connor Loos
Crystal Mulligan
Jacob Podsiadlik
Sierra Ranney
Kaitlyn Rayburn
Nicole Rayburn
Aiden Stauble
Caila Zusack
Joann (Butcher) Nelson Memorial Scholarship
Simon Freeman
Drew Nickels
New Lothrop Schools Endowment Scholarship
Elizabeth Adelburg
John F. Northway
Memorial Golf Scholarship
Regan Kopesky
Kennedy Peplinski
Nathan Nover Memorial Scholarship
Cora Lynn
Nover OHS Sparkplug Award
Mason Collard
Martin And Leona O’Brien Scholarship
Lynnae Gilman
Owosso Education Association
Mary E. Harper Scholarship
Alexis Chamberlin
Katie Clevenger
Lillyann Davis
Garret Feinhauer
Grace Miller
Emma Smith
OHS Leadership Scholarship
Mackenon Tyrrell
Paul Penjaska Family Scholarship
Luke Birchmeier
Mariah Byrnes
Madeliene Fairweather
Kaddi Gewirtz
Brady Hawks
Dominic Poletti
Kyah Ribble
Shirley (1936) And Joseph Poirier Scholarship
Jacob Evon
Jordan Sowash
Kyler Raffaelli Memorial Scholarship
Lindsey Carr
David A. Reed Memorial Scholarship
Ryleigh Jordan
Scholarship Winners
Evan James Reed Memorial Scholarship
Harper Newell
Andrew Rehmann Memorial Scholarship
Brooke Mcgahey
Katie Nixon
Owen A. And D. Arlene Rood Journalism Scholarship
Ava Brewer
Erwin Ryckman Scholarship
Colt Kondel
Margaret Scoutten and Raymond O. Nash Memorial Scholarship
Ava Brewer
Anne Claus
Kindi Dietz
Anna Ludlow
Ronald K. Seelhoff Memorial Scholarship
Emma Smith
Shiawassee County Bar
Association, Patricia Carmody
Memorial Scholarship
Jordyn Morrish
Ryan O’neill
Joseph T. Sierzenga III
Memorial Scholarship
Jenna Mcmaster
Robert G. Skinner Memorial Scholarship
Haley Hooley
Stephen And Pauline Smith
Family Scholarship
Michael Hinojosa
Cacia Kaupp
Haley Zdunic
Devin Allen Swatman
Memorial Scholarship
Joshua Culp
Hannah Walters
Roger And Marian Talbot
Family Scholarship
Elysa Evans
Irene Turk Memorial Scholarship
Isaac Richardson
Brad A. Van Pelt Memorial Scholarship
Grace Basso
Madison Chmiko
Lynnae Gilman
Emma Smith
Carson J. Vincent Memorial Scholarship
Shayne Loynes
Justin Moore
Troy A. Vincke Memorial Scholarship
Kerra Hinrichs
Merijo Wieber Scholarship
Harper Newell
Kevin A. Zmitko Agricultural Scholarship
Madeline Gavenda
Zonta Club Of Owosso Scholarship
Emma Bruff
Hayley Lademann
Kaylin Palus
