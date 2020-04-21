OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Community Foundation Thursday announced area high school students who received scholarships from funds administered by the group.

The recipients include:

Alexander Women’s Scholarship

Lynnae Gilman

Karl F. and Zirtha H. (Lowers) Allert Memorial Scholarship

Janae Jancarik

Kyah Ribble

Bancroft Lions Club John Wright

Memorial Scholarship

Allen Cooney

Elijah Frary

Jordan Goodrich

Nancy Ruth Patenge Beyer

Memorial Scholarship

Izabelle Woodbury

Dr. Bhaskaran Memorial Scholarship

Jorden Sowash

Elsie Blair and Suzanne Blair Anderson Memorial Scholarship

Jordyn Morrish

Olive Blanner Memorial Scholarship

Madison Chmiko

Jenna Grubb

Parker Hasyn

Byron Community Scholarship

Allissa Ash

Brandon Brozich

Dylan Baker

Lillian Keesler

Madison Pellman

Sarah Franks

Jared Krecji (Chase Fund)

Adam Lawrence (Duncanson Fund)

Pfc. Shane W. Cantu

Memorial Scholarship

Allissa Ash

Josie Patrick

Ryan O’Neill

Emily Chapman Memorial Scholarship

Aleshia Frederiksen

David Harris

Paige Tucker

Rachel Warren

Philip And Inez Colton

Memorial Scholarship

Gabe Gaskin

Jared Krecji

Phyllis L. And Alton D. Crandell

Memorial Scholarship

Mark Sworm

Karen K. Dasen Memorial Scholarship

Breann Barker

Jaylee Carpenter

Rollin V. Dasen Memorial Scholarship

Ava Brewer

Ben Butcher

Maya Manuel

Drew Decker Memorial

Music Scholarship

Kami Aiello

Norman L. And Marcella C. Desjardins Memorial Scholarship

Olivia Carlton

Anna Salisbury

Margaret E. Dittenber

Memorial Scholarship

Amelia Freehling

Shana Lynne Dumond

Memorial Scholarship

Parker Hasyn

Allie Langdon

Maya Manuel

Durand Lions Club Scholarship

Kyle Winslow

Durand Rotary Club Scholarship

Elijah Frary

Mark Sworm

Shelli (Bowles) Edgington

Memorial Scholarship

Leah Sarrazin

Alford And Alice Emmert Scholarship

Caela Bushre

Danielle Hankerd

Jessica Fureigh

Don and Becky Galloway Scholarship

Hayley Lademann

Jordan Goodrich

Olivia Krecji

The GFWC Owosso Woman’s Club Scholarship

Kyah Ribble

Cheryl Gapinski Memorial Scholarship

Naia Smith

Cyril C. and Ella M. Gregoricka

Agriculture Scholarship

Clara Henry

Phyllis Lundie Gruver

Memorial Scholarship

Anna Salisbury

Cacia Kaupp

Harold J. Haas Memorial Scholarship

Grace Miller

Coach Tom Harkema

Athletic Scholarship

Mason Collard

Mckenna Sovis

Harry W. and Olive E Harder

Memorial Scholarship

Brandon Fairchild

Hailey Frederiksen

Alex Gorney

Ellane I. Hogan Memorial Scholarship

Alexandria Pumford

C.S. Hood Memorial Scholarship

Allie Langdon

Allison Alford

Colton Blaha

Seth Wendling

Harold V. And Ima Johns

Memorial Scholarship

Alexandria Pumford

Donald A. Knieper Memorial Scholarship

Alyssa Miller

Julia Martin

Knights Of Columbus St. Mary’s Council 7955, Dr. Jean and Peter Sloan Memorial Scholarship

Ben Butcher

Knights Of Columbus St. Mary’s

Council 7955 Scholarship

Alexis Bauman

Emma Wykes

Knights Of Columbus St. Joseph

Council 12186 Scholarship

Shane Mcauliffe

Kris Marie Kulhanek

Memorial Scholarship

Kaddi Gewirtz

Gina O’brien

Alexander Scovill

Jacob Sprague

LaJoye-Shenk Scholarship

Kyle Winslow

Jackie Leone Memorial Scholarship

Harper Newell

Iris (Turk) Lott Memorial Scholarship

Ryleigh Shephard

Jill Malzahn Health Fund Scholarship

Aurora Hall

Mcalpine Memorial Band Camp Scholarship

Austin Berry

Joseph Bennett

Allie Jones

Aidan Loos

Mclaughlin Memorial Band Camp Scholarship

Charlotte Ayers

Emma Cole

Brandon Fairchild

Alyssa Fraley

Izzabell Frederiksen

Morgan Gooch

Jackson Goodwill

Quentin Goodwill

Connor Loos

Crystal Mulligan

Jacob Podsiadlik

Sierra Ranney

Kaitlyn Rayburn

Nicole Rayburn

Aiden Stauble

Caila Zusack

Joann (Butcher) Nelson Memorial Scholarship

Simon Freeman

Drew Nickels

New Lothrop Schools Endowment Scholarship

Elizabeth Adelburg

John F. Northway

Memorial Golf Scholarship

Regan Kopesky

Kennedy Peplinski

Nathan Nover Memorial Scholarship

Cora Lynn

Nover OHS Sparkplug Award

Mason Collard

Martin And Leona O’Brien Scholarship

Lynnae Gilman

Owosso Education Association

Mary E. Harper Scholarship

Alexis Chamberlin

Katie Clevenger

Lillyann Davis

Garret Feinhauer

Grace Miller

Emma Smith

OHS Leadership Scholarship

Mackenon Tyrrell

Paul Penjaska Family Scholarship

Luke Birchmeier

Mariah Byrnes

Madeliene Fairweather

Kaddi Gewirtz

Brady Hawks

Dominic Poletti

Kyah Ribble

Shirley (1936) And Joseph Poirier Scholarship

Jacob Evon

Jordan Sowash

Kyler Raffaelli Memorial Scholarship

Lindsey Carr

David A. Reed Memorial Scholarship

Ryleigh Jordan

Scholarship Winners

Evan James Reed Memorial Scholarship

Harper Newell

Andrew Rehmann Memorial Scholarship

Brooke Mcgahey

Katie Nixon

Owen A. And D. Arlene Rood Journalism Scholarship

Ava Brewer

Erwin Ryckman Scholarship

Colt Kondel

Margaret Scoutten and Raymond O. Nash Memorial Scholarship

Ava Brewer

Anne Claus

Kindi Dietz

Anna Ludlow

Ronald K. Seelhoff Memorial Scholarship

Emma Smith

Shiawassee County Bar

Association, Patricia Carmody

Memorial Scholarship

Jordyn Morrish

Ryan O’neill

Joseph T. Sierzenga III

Memorial Scholarship

Jenna Mcmaster

Robert G. Skinner Memorial Scholarship

Haley Hooley

Stephen And Pauline Smith

Family Scholarship

Michael Hinojosa

Cacia Kaupp

Haley Zdunic

Devin Allen Swatman

Memorial Scholarship

Joshua Culp

Hannah Walters

Roger And Marian Talbot

Family Scholarship

Elysa Evans

Irene Turk Memorial Scholarship

Isaac Richardson

Brad A. Van Pelt Memorial Scholarship

Grace Basso

Madison Chmiko

Lynnae Gilman

Emma Smith

Carson J. Vincent Memorial Scholarship

Shayne Loynes

Justin Moore

Troy A. Vincke Memorial Scholarship

Kerra Hinrichs

Merijo Wieber Scholarship

Harper Newell

Kevin A. Zmitko Agricultural Scholarship

Madeline Gavenda

Zonta Club Of Owosso Scholarship

Emma Bruff

Hayley Lademann

Kaylin Palus

