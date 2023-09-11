Corunna valedictorian always shoots for the top, no matter the obstacles

CORUNNA — Jorja Napier is one smart cookie — the Corunna High School senior is the valedictorian for the class of 2024, boasting a 4.17 GPA — but more than that, she is a competitor.

For most of her life, she has competed with her older sister, Ashlee, who set a pretty good example for Jorja as Corunna’s 2022 valedictorian. But sibiling rivalry only accounts for a small portion of Napier’s achievements. More than anybody else, she’s competing against herself.

