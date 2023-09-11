Corunna valedictorian always shoots for the top, no matter the obstacles

CORUNNA — Jorja Napier is one smart cookie — the Corunna High School senior is the valedictorian for the class of 2024, boasting a 4.17 GPA — but more than that, she is a competitor.
For most of her life, she has competed with her older sister, Ashlee, who set a pretty good example for Jorja as Corunna’s 2022 valedictorian. But sibiling rivalry only accounts for a small portion of Napier’s achievements. More than anybody else, she’s competing against herself.
This is evident in the fact that she apparently decided she was going to be a high school valedictorian back in elementary school.
“I decided in fourth grade that I wanted all A’s, and I wanted to be valedictorian. One hundred percent,” she said.
Contrast that with Ashlee Napier, who, in 2022, said that it only really dawned on her that being valedictorian was something she wanted to shoot for as a junior.
In addition to being an academic all-star, Jorja Napier is a dedicated athlete who includes volleyball, basketball, soccer and track on her curriculum vitae, and she’s active in a new CHS program that pairs upperclass mentors with younger students. And she’s done it all while dealing with what was, until recently, a mystery ailment that conspired to keep her on the sidelines, if she’d let it.
Napier was recently diagnosed with hip dysplasia, which explained chronic pain she had endured for years.
An ailment commonly associated with large-breed dogs, hip dysplasia in humans occurs when the socket which the hip joint is supposed to fit into is too shallow. Napier said she’s been told she will likely have to undergo hip replacement surgery by no later than her early 40s.
Despite receiving what many would consider to be unwelcome news, Napier says the diagnosis brought with it a measure of peace.
“Everything made sense. It was a relief to know,” she said.
While the pain has kept Napier out of some athletic contests, she is committed to working through it.
She’s also currently working though a dual-enrollment class through Lansing Community College, Composition II, in which students write essays on a variety of topics. One recent example: Crimes committed against indigenous peoples.
The topics and the essays, Jorja says, are great jumping-off points for discussion.
“It’s fun to talk about things and to think outside the box,” she said.
Napier has met other academic challenges head on — like Advanced Placement chemistry as a junior. “It was really hard, but I liked how it pushed me,” she recalled.
Along with matching her valedictorian achievement, Napier hopes to emulate her sister in another area — attending the University of Michigan. She’s been working on her application and has a campus visit upcoming, courtesy of the Cook Family Foundation.
Ironically, she didn’t much like the idea of going to U-M until she spent a weekend there with Ashlee. Experiencing “campus life and all the opportunities it can offer,” definitely turned her head. Napier plans to study either chemistry or biology, with the end goal of becoming a physician.
What kind of doctor? She’s thought about becoming either a pediatrician, “because I really like kids,” or an emergency room specialist, “for the rush” of caring for trauma patients.
