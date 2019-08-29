SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — As students return to school, the state has issued a bulletin urging families to make sure their children are up to date on all immunizations.
The overall vaccination rate of students in Shiawassee County was 93 percent in the latest state quarterly report. That’s slightly lower than the state average of 93.5 percent, but above the danger zone of less than 90 percent.
State health officials say when fewer than 90 percent of children are vaccinated in a community, pockets of low vaccination create an environment where diseases can take hold and spread, jeopardizing community immunity.
“We’re doing well, but we want to continue to increase vaccination rates,” Shiawassee County Health Department Director Larry Johnson said. “We’ve had a positive trend for the past five years, but we’re always looking for improvements.”
The problem with low vaccination rates can be illustrated by the current national outbreak of the measles. The U.S. had been deemed measles free nearly two decades ago, but lapses in immunizations has led to the biggest measles outbreak in 40 years. The nation may lose its World Health Organization measles-free designation this year.
Locally, in 2014-15, the rate of parents signing immunization waivers was 7 to 8 percent, Johnson said. That number has steadily declined through the most recent quarter — which ended this June — when the waiver rate stood at 4.5 percent.
The local waiver and immunization rates are based on data from both public and private schools, he said.
The waiver rate among younger children in private child care in the county, 2.5 percent, was even lower than the state average of 2.8 percent.
“We’re proud of that: This is our youngest and most vulnerable population,” Johnson said.
The state recognizes an immunization waiver as valid when it is based on medical, religious or psychological reasons. Among the many reasons parents express for declining vaccines is that diseases are disappearing because of better sanitation and hygiene, not vaccines.
This view has been proven false by the resurgence of previously eradicated infectious diseases, such as measles.
Michigan and 29 other states continue to battle the outbreak with more than 1,172 individual cases of measles confirmed nationwide, according to a news release.
Michigan has seen 46 cases of measles since the outbreak began in March. The state continues to see hundreds of cases of whooping cough, mumps and chicken pox each year, as well as other vaccine-preventable diseases, such as hepatitis A.
The declining local waiver rates may partly be the result of a state law enacted in 2014 that requires parents seeking immunization waivers to obtain the form from the health department. Previously, parents could sign a waiver form at their child’s school.
Having to take the extra step of going to the health department to obtain a waiver has deterred some from waiving their children’s immunizations, Johnson said.
The health department takes many steps to boost vaccinations, he said. For one, a new health educator is speaking with children at local schools. In addition, the department has expanded the hours and days of its immunization and walk-in clinics.
Health department staff also have been attending back-to-school events across the county, offering vision tests and immunizations. Locally placed billboards remind people to get their vaccines. Finally, Johnson said he is in frequent communication with school district superintendents.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently designated August as Immunization Awareness Month in Michigan.
“As Michigan continues to face outbreaks of measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases, it’s more important than ever that people make sure they are up to date on immunizations,” Whitmer said in a news release. “I encourage people of all ages to talk with their health care providers about the vaccines necessary to protect their health and the health of their families.”
Johnson encouraged parents to do their homework, and then do what’s best for their children.
“I would urge parents to research the issue, talk to their health care provider and the health department, and make the best decision they can — and get their kids vaccinated,” Johnson said.
