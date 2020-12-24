OWOSSO — A new scholarship fund has been established by the Osika family, according to the Shiawassee Community Foundation.
The endowment fund was established in 2020 by his wife Teresa, and memorials from family and friends to honor Andrew “Andy” Osika.
Osika died in July 2020 doing what he loved to do: Driving his tractor down the road between the farm fields where he grew up.
Osika was raised in the Lennon area and graduated from Corunna High School.
Scholarships will be awarded to seniors and graduates of area high schools who want to pursue a career in agriculture. Preference will be given to Corunna seniors and graduates. The recipient of the scholarship must be a member of FFA or 4-H.
For more information, visit shiacf.org or call (989) 725-1093.
