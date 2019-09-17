Bruce & Jacqueline Cook scholarship nominees visit U-M

ANN ARBOR — Shiawassee County area high school nominated for scholarships to the University of Michigan by the Cook Family Foundation recently visited the school.
One of the students will be selected to receive a four-year, full-tuition scholarship from Bruce and Jacqueline Cook.
In order to assist them with their college selection, 32 of the nominees recently attended an overnight trip to the University of Michigan where they met with admission officers, took a tour of the campus and stadium, attended a class, and had the opportunity to spend time with students from the Shiawassee County area presently enrolled at the University of Michigan.
Each of the nominees will receive at least a $3,000 scholarship to the University of Michigan from the Cook Family Foundation. In addition to these nominees, the Cook Family Foundation provides a scholarship to every local student who applies to the University of Michigan, is admitted, and enrolls.
If they apply and are admitted to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, the following students will be considered for the Bruce and Jacqueline Cook scholarship:
n Byron: Brandon Brozich
n Chesaning: Julia Bishop, Emma Bohn, Shannon Glaser, Traci Martin, Lauren Mason, Katrina Pursche and Julia Skaryd
n Corunna: Jaylee Carpenter, Gurleen Chauhan, Elizabeth Norris and Evan Roka
n Durand: Adrian Eggleston, Drew Jones, Jacob Lockhart and Haley Zdunic
n Laingsburg: Anne Claus and Samuel Marshall
n Morrice: Alina Stinson
n New Lothrop: Kerra Hinrichs and Chloe Krupp
n Ovid-Elsie: Madeline Gavenda, Drew Ingraham, Shayne Loynes, Benjamin Maynard, Kaitlyn McGroarty, Ella Sheedlo and Ezra Valentine
n Owosso: Mason Collard, Kathleen Dignan, Lynnae Gilman, Ashtyn Guru, Avery Peplinski, William Scrimger, Jorden Sowash and Hannah Walters
n Perry: Lindsey Bixler, Ryan O’Neill and Kyah Ribble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.