ALMA — It seems fitting that in a season unlike any other for the Model United Nations student group at Alma College, the team reached a historic milestone at its most important event.
The Model U.N. team competed at the annual national conference in March and won two Outstanding Delegation awards, the highest honor at the event.
The conference, typically held in New York City, is the world’s largest competition with more than 5,500 students representing 250 colleges and universities from 151 countries on five continents. Alma represented two countries at this year’s event, Kenya and Nigeria, and won “outstanding delegation” awards for both efforts.
Alma won 14 Outstanding Position Paper awards as a group, while 56 percent of the team won an individual award.
This is Alma’s 24th consecutive year receiving at least one outstanding award. Alma has received 47 outstanding awards, more than any other school in the 94-year history of the conference.
Owosso junior Maris Fett was among the Alma College students honored. Fett was a member of the Kenya delegation. She also received recognition for an Outstanding Written Submission, Distinguished Delegation (Ecuador) and Delegate Choice.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s conference was virtual.
