NEW LOTHROP — Senior Ty Kohlmann is a standout basketball and baseball player for New Lothrop.
He also carries a 4.0667 GPA and is The Argus-Press Student of the Week.
Kohlmann, on track to be New Lothrop’s valedictorian when his class graduates next spring, said his dream job is to be a financial advisor.
He is undecided on which college he wants to attend, but his top three choices are the University of Michigan, Western Michigan University, or Concordia University.
Kohlmann said his favorite subjects are English and math, and his favorite teacher — unsurprisingly — is his father, Tom Kohlmann.
For extracurricular activities, Kohlmann plays varsity basketball, baseball and serves as a Student Council trustee.
His favorite thing about attending New Lothrop High School?
“I like the teaching staff, because they are nice people and enjoyable to be around.”
Kohlmann’s favorite memories of his time at New Lothrop is being in his dad’s history class and leading the student section during football games.
His favorite book is “The Da Vinci Code,” and his favorite movie is “Remember the Titans.” Kohlmann loves writing and is an avid reader.
Both Kohlmann’s parents, Dana and Tom, are educators.
He has three siblings — Drew, in his second year at Kettering University, Kelsey, a New Lothrop freshman, and brother Brady, currently a seventh grader.
Kohlmann’s favorite quote is from Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh: “Realistic expectations for life are that we are going to be better today than we were yesterday, be better tomorrow than we were today.”
