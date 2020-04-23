OWOSSO — For Michele Betts, the toughest thing about delivering breakfast and lunch packages to the homes of Owosso students is not being able to express her affection for them.
“It’s so hard not to reach out and hug them all,” Betts, a sixth-grade teacher at Owosso Middle School, said Tuesday. “I have to give them air hugs, and blow kisses.”
With school buildings closed for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, Owosso Public Schools continues to feed its students, through pickup and delivery. Many area school districts are running similar programs, but as the largest school district in Shiawassee County, Owosso has the most mouths to feed.
In a typical week, Owosso distributes 16,800 meals to 1,200 students, who each receive seven breakfasts and lunches. The longer the shutdown has gone on, the more the numbers have grown.
Operating out of the middle school on Water Street, some 50 volunteers, sporting masks and gloves, are packing meals every Monday and Thursday, with delivery and pickup on Tuesday (three days’ worth of meals) and Friday (four days of meals).
The volunteers are mostly teachers, paraprofessionals and school administrators, alongside paid food service employees and a handful of community members, including a nurse from Memorial Healthcare.
“I could sit home and do nothing, but I get to be around these amazing people every day,” Betts said Tuesday. “Also, I feel very blessed with my family’s health, and I want to make sure everybody is happy and healthy. That’s our mission as teachers.”
Marlene Webster wears many hats — pastor, executive director of Shiawassee Hope, Owosso Board of Education trustee, Shiawassee County commissioner, wife and mother — but for about a month she also has been coordinating Owosso meals volunteers.
She works up the schedules, maps out delivery routes, and responds to calls and texts from parents asking that their kids be added to the list. Demand has increased steadily. The crew quickly outgrew their quarters inside Shiawassee Family YMCA and Shiawassee Hope, where the program began March 16.
At the start, volunteers were feeding about 600 children five days a week. But as more parents have gotten laid off from their jobs and financial resources have dwindled, the number of children served has doubled. Space and safety considerations prompted moving the program to the middle school April 14.
“We’re just in a really difficult time,” Webster said. “We have to pull the community together in order to provide the resources people need. This is hard on people. I am moved to tears by these teachers, who care so much about their kids. If they know the kids aren’t eating, there’s no way they’re sitting at home.”
In addition to preparing lunches filled with such items as sandwiches, celery, granola bars, cheese sticks and chips, and breakfasts with rolls, muffins, cereal and fruit juice, the Owosso teachers are instructing students online, and counseling stressed-out students and parents by phone.
“They’re working more now than they did as just teachers,” Webster said.
Eric Tucker, 23, a 2015 Owosso High School graduate, was student teaching at Michigan State University this semester when the school closed because of the “stay home, stay safe” order. He moved back in with his parents, who live in Owosso, and volunteered with the lunch program.
“I wanted to be able to give back, and there aren’t many ways to give back right now. So, I signed up,” Tucker said. “This (program) is amazing. It runs pretty smoothing for being put together so abruptly.”
Volunteers acknowledge a few growing pains as they put together an operation unprecedented in the school district’s history. For one thing, they learned that to minimize points of contact, it made sense to serve three and four sets of meals at a time instead of one set each day.
The rear of the middle school resembles a rolling assembly line, with vehicles getting loaded up with meals for delivery and driving off. Last Friday, 144 homes received deliveries, of both lunches/breakfasts and backpacks from the district’s Weekend Backpack Program, which continues despite the shutdown.
At 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Friday, parents’ vehicles line up along Water Street, sometimes all the way up to Oliver Street. One volunteer marks windshields with the number of meals needed, and another volunteer passes bags containing meals through open car windows.
No one knows exactly how long the program will continue. After the stay-at-home order is lifted, whenever that happens, the program will reduce to five days’ worth of meals, a school official said. The district’s summer lunch program will operate normally.
In the meantime, the delivery/pickup program will remain in full swing, and parents and kids are expressing their appreciation with “thank-you bags” and cards.
“It’s been so nice. People have prayed for us, blessed us and thanked us,” Betts said.
“Kids are happy seeing a teacher or a principal (through the door or window),” Webster said. “They get to see a human face in the midst of all this craziness.”
For details on signing up Owosso students for school meals, text Webster at (989) 413-7342.
