SHIAWASSEE TWP. — Beef market animals to be shown at the 2020 Shiawassee County Fair, Aug. 9-15, must be owned by the exhibitor and be in the exhibitor’s possession by Jan. 15.
The steer or heifer must be enrolled and tagged with the official Shiawassee County Fair ear tag by the beef superintendents (or authorized agents of the department) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on either Jan. 18 or Jan. 25.
Every calf must have an RFID tag in its ear (or it must be available for inspection) or the calf will not be tagged. Each exhibitor may tag up to three animals.
Families may tag animals as family projects with all children’s names listed. Animals that have not been enrolled (tagged) will not be eligible to show.
